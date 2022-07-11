Textor acts fast and ‘steals’ one of Corinthians’ targets in the ball market: “Zero cost in 2023”

Corinthians is preparing to face Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship. The Alvinegra team will duel the Cariocas a few times in the coming months, as they will be opponents in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. A victory this Sunday (10), would give a lot of morale in future clashes.

However, it was news off the pitch and even outside Corinthians that stirred fans this weekend. That’s because one of Timão’s ‘targets’ was hooked by another Brazilian football team: The defensive midfielder Marlon Freitas, who is one of Atlético-GO’s main players, is signing a pre-contract with Botafogo for next season.

“Highlight of the Goiás team in recent seasons, Marlon has a contract only until December 31, 2022 and will not renew his contract. With that, he can already sign a pre-contract with any other club since the beginning of this month. Negotiations with Fogão are on track to reach zero cost in 2023“, said the portal TNT Sports.

Timão monitored the player’s situation since the beginning of the year, when Marlon already gave indications that he would not renew with Atlético Goianiense. The midfielder has been a highlight at Clube Goiano and his arrival at no greater cost, through a pre-contract, was of great interest to the Corinthians board.

But John Textor, current majority owner of the SAF do Botafogo acted faster and certainly with a greater financial offer, since the Carioca Club has a more positive balance of accounts than that of Timão. More details about the deal have yet to be revealed.