The Boys | Spin-off series will reflect events from Season 3

Now The Boys will embrace the concept of the shared universe once and for all, in their upcoming spinoff series about young supers.

talking to the deadline (via collider), Eric Kripke says that The Boys Presents: Varsity will resonate with many events from season 3 of the main series, with the US presidential campaign and the return of Soldier Boy being some of them.

“There’s definitely a crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and stories from Season 3. Like, there might be a presidential campaign going on in the background this holiday season. varsityand there are certain things that are happening at that school that are a reaction to the third season of the boys, which are caused by the return of the Soldier Boy, etc.” – It says krypke.

Currently filming in progress, the upcoming spinoff series from the boys It should debut sometime in 2023.

The Boys Presents: Varsity will focus on a group of teenagers with super powers, who are trying to escape from Vought International, the company that has great importance in the main series.

The indicative rating will be +18, being described as “irreverent, exploring a pivotal period in the lives of super-powered youths where their physical, sexual and moral decisions will be put to the test. Part high school, part The Hunger Games. With a big heart and traditional The Boys satire.”

the boys is available on Prime Video.

Based on the comic books of the same name, the series is a creation of Eric Kripke and follows a CIA superintendent who closely monitors a community of superheroes as their celebrity status has corrupted them and led them to engage in reckless behavior that compromises the world. Some of the characters are parodies of members of the Justice League.