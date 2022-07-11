The nickname that the new president of Petrobras gained in the company | Malu Gaspar

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, advisor to Minister Paulo Guedes | Michel Jesus / Chamber of Deputies

Caio Paes de Andrade, who became president of Petrobras at the end of June, gained a nickname among some of the company’s employees.

In the halls, he has been called “Diesel Caio,” a pun that has to do with the fact that the only change since he became president of the company was the drop in oil and fuel prices.

Since June 28, when Paulo Guedes’ former secretary took office, the value of a barrel of oil has dropped by 8.4%, from US$ 118 to US$ 108. Since then, the average price of a liter of diesel has fallen 0.40% and gasoline, 8.98%, according to the ANP survey.

The drop in prices, however, has nothing to do with Paes de Andrade, but with the law that imposed a ceiling on ICMS, passed in Congress.

The new president, by the way, still hasn’t said what he came to in two weeks of company.

He spends most of his time in Brasília, where he has already attended two board meetings, nor has he made any relevant changes to the company. Although he has started to sack some cabinet aides, he has yet to bring anyone to his team.

The last Petrobras president to gain nicknames on the board was Aldemir Bendine, appointed by Dilma Rousseff, who spent only three days a week in Rio de Janeiro, where the company’s headquarters are located: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This earned Bendine the nickname TQQ.

In the case of “Caio Diesel”, the most likely explanation for this delay in taking action is that he is waiting for the change of Petrobras board members, which has already been announced by the government but still needs to be approved at a shareholders’ meeting.

The order from Bolsonaro and his ministers to Paes de Andrade is that he replace the entire board with new executives, in theory more “obedient” to the government’s guidance. To be able to sign the exchange, however, he will need the approval of the board.

andThe current advice is against changing the company’s pricing policy, the issue that most bothers Bolsonaro. The President of the Republic hopes that the next collegiate will not only be in favor of the change, but also be more aligned with other government positions.

Along with Caio Paes de Andrade, another ten people were appointed by Planalto to make up the oil company’s board. Eight are new members.

Paes de Andrade even participated in the conversations to choose the names. The one appointed to command the Gileno Gurjão Barretois president of Serpro, a body hierarchically subordinated to the secretariat that Paes de Andrade occupied in the Economy.

By company rules, the resumes of executives appointed to the board must be checked and approved by the eligibility committee before being presented to the current board, which only then convenes the shareholders’ meeting.

The estimate at Petrobras is that the changing of the guard will not take place before mid-August.

Therefore, if he wants to maintain the current strategy, Paes de Andrade will only have to keep hoping that oil and fuel prices will fall in spite of himself.

Thus, you can keep the nickname of Caio Diesel without much effort.

