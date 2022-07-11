The sky is not the limit | Solar system, LHC breaks record, photo by James Webb e+!

In preparation for the first scientific image from the James Webb Space Telescope, we saw a “test” photo that is already quite impressive. Expectations are high, but other news is also very exciting. One is the new round of collisions from the world’s largest particle accelerator, promising new major discoveries on the way.

Check out these and other highlights of the week.

The orbits of the Solar System’s planets were not always the ones we know today (Image: Reproduction/Daniel Roberts/Pixabay)

As has happened in the past, the orbits of planets in the Solar System may change in a few thousand years. According to simulations made in a new study, the planets will likely remain stable for 100,000 years, but things could change in the future.

But when can these changes happen? Well, that’s hard to determine, as the calculations get much more difficult at even more distant periods. Furthermore, the simulations do not consider the thousands of asteroids and comets in the Solar System, and they, taken together, may play some role in this orbital dance.

LHC is the largest particle accelerator in the world (Image: Reproduction/Maximilien Brice/Cern)

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest and most powerful particle accelerator in the world, is back up and running after three years of upgrades and maintenance. And it has already performed proton collisions at 13.6 trillion electronvolts!

This collision rate represents an unprecedented level of energy. Scientists expect to announce many exciting discoveries and are already describing the new round of experiments as a new era of exploration at CERN (the lab that owns accelerators like the LHC).

Photo captured by the FGS sensor, while the NIRCam instrument photographed the star HD147980 (Image: Reproduction/NASA, CSA, and FGS team)

The image above is just a test run by the James Webb telescope’s instruments, but it’s already causing a lot of anticipation for the final images, which will be shared with the world next week. This photo was composed of more than 72 records taken over 32 hours of exposure, during a “roll test”.

Although it’s not perfect, we can see the structure of many galaxies quite clearly. NASA promises the deepest photo of our universe ever captured when the final results are released next Tuesday.

Chang’e 4 mission lander (Image: Reproduction/CNSA/CLEP/Doug Ellison)

Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator, said China could “take” the Moon as part of its military space program. “We need to be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying, ‘It’s ours now, you stay out’,” he said. Does the claim have any basis?

In fact, China has a pretty robust lunar program, but it doesn’t seem any more ambitious than NASA’s ideas. Still, Nelson asks, “What do you think is happening on the Chinese space station? They are learning to destroy other people’s satellites.” In response, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said, “China is firmly opposed to such irresponsible placements.”

Concept of the mission lander that would carry a small rocket to take the Martian samples into space (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA intends to bring samples of Martian soil back to Earth, but how can you be sure there is no danger of contamination? According to the agency, it is not possible to carry out effective tests in the robotic laboratories of rovers such as Perseverance, nor on the International Space Station. So the best way to do this is in laboratories on Earth.

Scientists will treat samples as if they really are dangerous, until proven otherwise. A facility will be constructed to contain the material until it is certain that it is safe. Once safety is assured, NASA will distribute portions to the best labs around the world. But that will only happen when samples arrive, in the 2030s.

One of MEDA’s anemometers, used by Perseverance to measure wind speed and direction on Mars. (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

One of the sensors used by Perseverance to measure the direction and speed of the wind was hit and damaged by a pebble carried by the wind. It was bad luck: the mission team said that none of the previous missions pointed to a chance of something like this happening.

Furthermore, it is a great irony that the instrument is hit precisely by its object of study: the wind. The good news is that the instrument can still continue to collect data, even with reduced capacity.

More than 5,000 exoplanets, worlds beyond the Solar System, have already been detected by NASA and ESA (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has announced thirteen selected proposals for its future space missions and two of them include the search and study of exoplanets. The country aims to study 100 Sun-like stars within a radius of 33 light-years from us, as well as looking for exoplanets similar in size to Earth.

These surveys should take place between 2026 and 2030.

Read more: