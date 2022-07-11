‘The Voice Kids’: Semifinal had Teló’s return, live shows and excitement from Maiara and Maraisa | 2022

This time the emotion was live! 📺 Over more than two months, the public met dozens of promising new voices in Brazilian music who are taking their first steps in pursuit of the dream of having a career on stage.

This Sunday, 10/7, the nine best voices of this year’s edition of The Voice Kids showed all their talent in Semifinal and Isadora Pedrini (team brown), Isis Testa (Team Maiara and Maraisa) and Mel Grebin (Telo team) advanced to the last stage of the competition’s seventh season.

At Semifinalthe three voices of each team will perform and only one member of each team was selected for the Final. The public voted for their favorite voices by the gshow and, before knowing the result of the public vote, the technicians granted a 20 point bonus for the presentation that, in the opinion of the technician, was the best among the three.

Now, Isadora Pedrini, Isis Testa and Mel Grebin will compete for the grand prize of the season: R$ 250 thousand and a contract with Universal Music.

Follow all presentations 👇

O Telo team reaches the semifinals with the following formation: Mel Grebin, Rafa Lemos and Sávio and Gustavo.

Mel Grebin sings “Strange Force”

After bowing to the great divas of international music on the stage of The Voice Kids, Mel Grebin showed that he also rocks singing MPB. The 11-year-old gaucho played “Strange Force” (Caetano Veloso) and impressed the coaches with his talent. Daughter of a vocal technique teacher, Mel’s main musical references are her mother, Whitney Houston and Ivete Sangalo.

What she has is vocal control, what she has is strength, what she has is performance and it matches this meeting between Roberto Carlos and Caetano Veloso. […] that exposes to the world this strange force that is the force of love. — Carlinhos Brown

Rafa Lemos sings “Na Hora de Amar (Spending My Time)”

Rafa Lemos, 12 years old, always does very well when he invests in the romantic repertoire and has already received a lot of praise from Brown for that. In this Semifinal it was no different. The paulista from the city of Franca enchanted the public with “Time to Love”Portuguese version of the ballad “Spending My Time”classic of Roxette. A singer since he was 3 years old, the boy has performed with Gusttavo Lima and Zezé di Camargo.

“He’s amazing. He’s a mini-man, isn’t he? He has wonderful posture. He sang a lot! I was playing myself here. His high pitch is wonderful! — Maiara

Sávio and Gustavo sing “Eu Só Pensa em Você (Always On My Mind)”

Another Portuguese version of an international hit that was enchantingly defended was “I Only Think About You”in Zeze Di Camargo & Luciano, presented by brothers Sávio and Gustavo, who are 10 and 14 years old. The song sung by the duo from Minas Gerais with the usual tune is a version of “Always On My Mind”, a hit in the voices of Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson.

It was the most perfect tuning of the duo in the entire edition. May you always be very enlightened and life always smile at your talent.

Mel Grebin is in the final of The Voice Kids

With 59.20% of the public votes and the 20-point bonus granted by Michel Teló, Mel Grebin is the first finalist of the seventh season of The Voice Kids. Savio and Gustavo had 26.53% of public votes and Rafa Lemos, 14.27%.

“I’m very happy, it’s a very big achievement. I didn’t imagine I would get here and now that I’m going to reach the final, it’s a very incredible thing, very exciting”said the finalist, very emotional.

✨ Team Maiara and Maraisa

Débora Azevedo, Isis Testa and Kaio Alvaro compete for a spot in the final for Team Maiara and Maraisa.

Débora Azevedo sing “Someone You Loved”

With an always elegant singing, Débora rocked the Sunday afternoon with a very tuned presentation of the hit “Someone You Loved”, by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. The young singer from Pernambuco is 14 years old and was praised by Carlinhos Brown.

Débora matches the luminous presence of Maiara and Maraisa very much. You are lights for this country. Débora gives herself with a lot of vocal quality. — Carlinhos Brown

Isis Testa sing “Cloud of Tears”

With only 10 years old and a very powerful voice, the native Isis Testa showed that she did not reach this Semifinal by chance. The girl delivered yet another incredible performance this season with “Cloud of Tears”a song that has already been recorded by Belem Fafa and Chitaozinho & Xororó.

She comes with a different repertoire each time, with a different style. She sings everything! And her highs? Ten years, people! — Maiara

Kaio Alvaro sings “Café e Amor”

With his innocent childlike manner, Kaio Alvaro made the cuteness pop by singing “Café e Amor”, a hit by Gustavo Lima, his biggest musical idol. At the age of 10, the boy from the countryside of Pará received emotional praise from Carlinhos Brown.

Kaio is cuteness personified, but there’s intelligence in his corner and cream! Look how he went to falsetto: with the tuning of who has vocal control, who knows what he’s doing. — Carlinhos Brown

⭐ Who will represent Team Maiara and Maraisa in the Final?

Isis Testa is in the final of The Voice Kids

With 46.68% of the public votes and the 20 point bonus given by the techniques, Isis Testa went to the Final for Team Maiara and Maraisa. Kaio Alvaro had 33.69% of votes and Débora Azevedo had 19.63%.

Arthur Marçal, Artur de Mari and Isadora Pedrini seek the last spot in the final of the seventh season of The Voice Kids.

A student of a finalist on The Voice Brasil, Arthur Marçal, from Acre, gave a vocal power class at the Semifinal of The Voice Kids. The 13-year-old boy, fan of pavarotti and Andrea Bocellipresented the classic “The Sole Mio”showing the full force of lyrical singing.

Arthur is a phenomenon, man. I’m so happy, but so happy, to have a voice that represents lyrical singing on The Voice Kids. It’s so good to see him here in this semifinal with a tuning, with a technique, even at his age. – Michel Telo

Artur de Mari sings “Meetings and Farewells”

With a lot of charisma and the brilliance of a born communicator, Artur de Mari followed the tradition of celebrating the giants of Brazilian music and sang “Meetings and Farewells”classic of Milton Nascimento, who is ending his career and was greeted by the participant. The participant is 11 years old and is a Gaucho from the city of Canoas.

I’m your fan, Arthur. You are a very special guy in a way that you have no idea. When I go to Rio Grande do Sul, you show up there to sing with me. You sang beautifully. – Michel Telo

The youngest among the semifinalists showed that she may be small in age, but colossal in talent. Isadora Pedrini, 9, from Curitiba, sang the intense song “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going”, and ended the Semifinal in style, making Maiara and Maraisa scream with excitement! The song chosen by the girl is the highlight of the musical Dreamgirls – In Search of a Dream (2006).

The girls are running the business! I’m fascinated. Imagine a few years from now, old lady, saying, ‘How I had the opportunity, the honor to see her singing in front of me’. — Maiara

⭐ Who will represent Team Brown in the Finals?

Isadora Pedrini will represent Team Brown in The Voice Kids Final. The participant ended the round of presentations with 48.07 points (28.07% of the public votes and 20 bonus points granted by Carlinhos Brown). Artur de Mari had 43.47% of the public’s votes and Arthur Marçal had 28.46% of the audience’s preference.