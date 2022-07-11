‘The Voice Kids’: Semifinal has tears and cries of emotion from Maiara, invitation from Teló and beautiful speech by participant | 2022

What Semifinal was this wonderful? The penultimate program of the season served to showcase the talent and charisma of the children competing for The Voice Kids award. With unforgettable musical performances and moments of great emotion involving children and technicians, the program marked the definition of the first Final all-female in the history of reality.

Isadora Pedrini (team brown), Isis Testa (Team Maiara and Maraisa) and Mel Grebin (Telo team) had a very special afternoon and stamped their passport for the grand finale of the season, which will be shown on 7/17, with live shows. The champion will be chosen by public voting in the gshow.

Remember the best moments of Semifinal below:

Maiara and Maraisa cry when making a decision in the semifinal of ‘The Voice Kids’

It’s not enough to fulfill the role of coach, you have to cry, jump and give yourself heartily to The Voice Kids. Newcomers to the coaches’ bench, the sisters Maiara and Maraisa experienced strong emotions in their first live program this season of kids.

Before defining which voice of her team would win the 20-point bonus, Maiara was in tears. Crying brought mixed feelings. On the one hand, the tears expressed the difficulty of defining just one voice to privilege, on the other hand, they also symbolized the Employers’ joy for being in the family The Voice.

I’m feeling very flattered to be a part of The Voice Kids. Everyone knows it was a dream of mine, but I didn’t imagine it was that good. I perform here — Maiara

Maiara and Maraisa vibrate with the presentation of Isadora Pedrini

And there were several emotions that overflowed in Maiara and Maraisa in the Semifinal. After Isadora Pedrini of Time Brown performed, the sisters were so excited about the girl’s talent that they cheered and jumped to celebrate the finalist’s voice.

“The girls are running the business!”said Maya. “I’m fascinated. Imagine a few years from now, old lady, saying, ‘How I had the opportunity, the honor, to see her singing in front of me’.”

Competition’s farewell speech marks the semifinal

Artur de Mari sings ‘Meetings and Farewells’

As the lyrics of the song say: “Arriving and leaving are just two sides of the same journey”. The talents that didn’t qualify for the finals are just starting to tread a bright and promising path in music. Some children, like the gaucho Artur de Mari, seem to understand this side of a competition like The Voice Kids.

In the speech that marked his farewell to the program, the boy celebrated Isadora Pedrini’s victory with the excitement of someone who knows that all the talents that are there are already winners, while valuing and celebrating his colleague’s trump card as if it were his own.

This is a competition with yourself. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to be better than others. You have to be better than yourself. This journey, on The Voice, ends here, but I want to wish, from my heart, good luck to Isadora and that she wins this The Voice. Go there, Isa!” — Arthur de Maria

“Wow, he teaches, right?”, reacted Maia. There’s no way not to agree with the boss!

🎤 Michel Teló invites participant to show

Michel Teló invites ‘The Voice Kids’ participant to sing with him in a show

Presenter Marcio Garcia said that Artur de Mari is the “charisma in the form of a child” and this definition is perfect! the gaucho of team brown enchanted coach Michel Teló with his talent for music and his inspiring posture.

The singer declared all his admiration for the boy’s work and invited him to share the stage with him one day.

I’m your fan, Arthur. You are a very special guy, who is in my heart in a way that you have no idea. When I go to Rio Grande do Sul, when there’s a show there, for God’s sake, you show up there to sing with me.

The seventh season of The Voice Kids will enshrine a champion! For the first time in the program’s history, the Final will be played only by girls. Isadora Pedrini (team brown), Isis Testa (Team Maiara and Maraisa) and Mel Grebin(Telo team) will compete for the award of R$ 250 thousand and a contract with the Universal Music label on next Sunday’s program, 7/17.

Until then, a girl was the big winner of The Voice Kids in just one opportunity, when Eduarda Brasil from Paraíba won the competition in 2018, in the third season.

Toni Garrido sings ‘Modern Times’

showing that the family The Voice is very unitedToni Garrido closed the Semifinal with a golden key with a presentation of “Modern times”classic by Lulu Santos, coach of The Voice Brasil.

Toni, who was the winning coach of this year’s The Voice + season, took care of the children of Team Teló in the absence of Michel in the Tira-Teima phase and left his mark of joy and positivity in this year’s kids.

THE Semifinal The Voice Kids was so good that the show’s high spirits invaded the web with a special live with the technicians, shown by Gshow shortly after the TV attraction ended. The meeting had moments of relaxation and good humor. See more in the article below:

