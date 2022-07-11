Think someone doesn’t like you? Check out the signs

One of the worst feelings you can have from someone is indifference, but rejection is also quite painful. To avoid prolonging the mental torture, learn to identify when someone doesn’t like you. There are eight pretty clear signs on the matter.

8 Signs That Someone Doesn’t Like You

Here are some of the clearest signs that indicate when someone doesn’t like you:

1 – Ignores you on the internet: If people don’t accept your request on social media, even though they know you in person, be careful. At the very least, you are not someone who is relevant to that person. It’s not worth begging for attention from someone who doesn’t feel like it – remember that.

2 – Pokes: You know those people who live pinning others? They constantly shade you and talk about your personality or something related to you. That’s not nice and it’s a sign that the person doesn’t like you.

3 – Fight for silly: those who don’t like you can fight for futile and insignificant reasons. Don’t be anyone’s punching bag and know how to set your limits; jump out if you need to.

4 – Nothing pleases: if nothing you do is good or enough, that means the person doesn’t like you. After all, whenever you like a person, emotional support is one of the expected attitudes.

5 – Keep your distance: When someone avoids getting physically close to you, know that it can be a sign of emotional distancing as well.

6 – Yellow smile: do not trust or even honor a person who smiles falsely at you.

7 – Lack of effort: a relationship requires effort from both parties. When someone doesn’t like you, it’s natural that there is not the expected effort.

8 – You are out? If the meeting has all your friends but you, it’s because someone doesn’t want you around.