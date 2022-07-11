Three girls vie for the grand finale

Mel Grebin, Isadora Predini and Isis Testa are in the grand finale of “The Voice Kids” (TV Globo) next Sunday. After a dispute between three semifinalists from each team of the judges Maiara and Maraisa, Michel Teló and Carlinhos Brown, the children were chosen with the help of the public.

The Teló team reached the semifinals with the following formation: Mel Grebin, Rafa Lemos and Sávio and Gustavo. Mel was chosen by the public with 59.20% and gained another 20 points for being the singer’s choice. Sávio and Gustavo had 26.53% of the public votes and Rafa Lemos, 14.27%.

“I’m very happy, it’s a very big achievement. I didn’t imagine I would get here and now that I’m going to reach the final, it’s a very incredible thing, very exciting”, said the first finalist.

Débora Azevedo, Isis Testa and Kaio Alvaro competed for a spot on Maiara and Maraisa’s team. Isis Testa was chosen by the techniques to receive 20 points and also by the public, totaling 66.68%. Débora had 19.63% of the public votes and Kaio, 33.69%.

Carlinhos Brown’s team reached the semifinals with Arthur Marçal, Artur de Mari and Isadora Pedrini. The coach opted for Isa, who with 20 points added to the public vote, 28.07, reached the final. Artur had 43.47% and Arthur Marçal, 28.46%.

Voting for the grand winner of the seventh season will be decided by the public next Sunday.