Tiago Leifert says his daughter’s cancer increased his faith: ‘I believe in God much more now’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

Tiago Leifert spoke again about the cancer of his daughter, Lua, in an interview with Rica Perrone. The presenter reveals that he had to learn to manage his feelings to deal with the challenging moment.

Lua, 1 year and 7 months old, is the result of the union of Tiago and Daiana Garbin. The little one was diagnosed last year with retinoblastoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the eye area. Asked what this difficult time taught him, he spoke about anxiety.

“I was a much more anxious person, and cancer is a masterclass in calm. Because sometimes you don’t see anything for more than a month, sometimes three weeks, and the doctors tell you that clearly. I learned that you couldn’t make a plan. And this anxiety that would be fatal for many people, you learn to deal with. And another thing is that “why me?”, but why not me?”, he ponders.

Despite all this, he has not lost faith and that he believes that Lua will be healed. “I just prayed for my daughter and my nephews that nothing would happen to them. On me, not on them. And yet it happened. Do you know why? Because it’s random. I believe in God a lot more now, I have huge faith in my daughter’s healing, but when he created this here, he didn’t create anyone special and immune, and I’m no different from anyone else. Everyone has a rock to carry – this is mine”, he says.

Continues after advertising

Leifert believes that early diagnosis of Lua’s disease was essential. “And I was extremely lucky to have discovered the disease, otherwise she would have died. Because cancer doesn’t come to cuddle, it comes to kill the host”, he said in the interview.

He continues: “So today I look back and I’m so damn lucky because I found out. Because sooner or later you’re walking down the street and a car crashes on your head and you die, it’s completely random.”

The presenter says that he felt bad when he found out about the cancer, but that he is now a more optimistic person than before. “I was very upset, but I am very practical. I knew exactly what diagnosis I wanted to hear the next day: that it had no metastases. I was really pissed off at first, I questioned my faith at first, but when you get your head together, I have even more faith. And I say more: I was a more pessimistic person and today I am more optimistic. I can give the mathematical reason for this. I can only plan my life for three weeks. Today I am recording with you and the exam is the day after tomorrow. It can come later and the doctor will say that the treatment went wrong and we’ll have to take her eye out or that it has metastasized and we’ll have to start again, a beating. If I keep thinking all the time that I’m going to hear this, I’m going to suffer for three weeks. Now, if I’m optimistic, assume you’re cured and let’s go up, at least I’ll have three weeks of complete peace of mind. ‘Oh, but you’re going to be tripped and it’s going to hurt a lot’, but I’ve already been tripped and I learned that it hurts the same”.

This Saturday (9), through his Instagram, Tiago shared a video with an excerpt from the interview and thanked the medical team that takes care of his little one.

“I, Dai and Lua are very grateful to these professionals, especially Dr Carla Macedo and Dr Luiz Fernando Teixeira, we don’t even know how to thank them for everything. We learned a lot from them and from the teams we had contact with in the last 9 months. In the interview with Rica, I told a little about our experience. Happy day to our Angels”, he captioned.