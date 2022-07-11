Ticket information for Cruzeiro vs Fluminense — Fluminense Football Club

Tickets for Cruzeiro x Fluminense are now on sale, valid for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, which takes place next Tuesday (12/07), at 9 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG) .

– Tickets can be purchased online, through the website ticket.cruzeiro.com.br;

– Tickets cost R$ 170 (full price) and R$ 85 (half price);

– Fluminense fans will be located in the Upper Roxo Sector and will have to access the stadium through Gate A. The gates will open at 18:00;

– The purchase voucher must be presented at the entrance to the stadium by cell phone. Printing the QR CODE on paper is prohibited. The QR CODE (e-ticket) download will only be available 4 hours before the opening of the stadium access gates, that is, 7 hours before the start of the match;

PARTNERS

Reciprocity (courtesy)

In common agreement with the home club, Fluminense managed to get a load of free tickets to serve its members. There will be 250 tickets, 100 of which are exclusive to residents of Minas Gerais and 150 available to members from all over Brazil. To find out how to get your ticket after redemption, click on “Redeemed” in the “Experiences” tab of the website nense.com.br and check all the information. Redemption will be available from 11 am on Monday (11/07).

partners MG : Anyone who wants to attend can redeem a ticket for 150 points in the Sócio Futebol Experience Program.

partners: Anyone who wants to attend can redeem a ticket for 250 points in the Sócio Futebol Experience Program.

Tickets must be picked up by members from 18:00 to 20:00 on the day of the match (12/07). After this time, tickets not collected will be available to other members present at the stadium, even if they have not redeemed them, on a first-come, first-served basis. In this case, you will need to present a membership card or the member portal screen logged into your cell phone.

Reciprocity (sale)

In common agreement with the home club, Fluminense managed to obtain a load of 400 tickets to be sold for R$ 60, also exclusively for members. In this case, there will be no half-price and the purchase is limited to ONE ticket per member. Sales will take place in nense.com.br, on the “Tickets” tab, from 3pm on Monday (11/07) until 10am on Tuesday (12/07). Tickets must be picked up at a location that will be announced shortly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Become a Member and receive exclusive content, as well as discounts from various partners. Make Fluminense stronger and choose a plan now!