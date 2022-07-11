TIM (TIMS3) and Vivo (VIVT3) are good options for those who want to reduce risk, says BTG – Money Times

The big companies of telecommunications TIM Brazil (TIMS3) and Alive (VIVT3) are good investment options for those looking for two things: cheap papers and protection against the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, says the BTG Pactual (BPAC11).

TIM is the bank’s main choice in the sector. However, both it and Vivo are traded at “highly discounted” levels in relation to global peers, according to a report released last week by the bank, which has a buy recommendation for both names.

According to BTG, Tim and Vivo trade at 3.9 times and 4.7 times EV/Ebitda (company value over Ebitda) estimated for 2022, against 6.5 times for global peers.

In addition, because they are value stocks, companies tend to outperform the general market in more unstable economic periods, such as the current one, with high inflation and interest rates, fear of a potential recession and war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Telecommunications are huge cash generators and provide an essential service, protecting them from being heavily affected by economic crises”, highlight analysts Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi.

“The resilience of your business can avoid major risks to your profitability,” they add.

BTG draws attention to the increase in the efficiency of telecoms. And despite the recent deterioration, companies have managed to increase their margins in recent years.

Acquisition of Oi Móvel

The preference for TIM has to do with the acquisition of the mobile assets of Hey (OIBR3;OIBR4). BTG says that TIM earns more from the purchase, not least because the company took the biggest share in the operation.

In BTG’s assessment, a positive trigger that the acquisition should bring to companies in the sector is that it can drive the next cycle of margin expansion.

TIM and Vivo expect the marginal Ebitda margins of Oi’s customers to reach approximately 70% at maturity, although it is likely that they will initially come a little lower, but still at high levels.

TIM estimates an EBITDA margin of around 60% for the Oi customers that migrated this year.

“Margins are not reaching their full potential in 2022/2023 because buyers have hired Oi to do the customer migration work. As this phase will be completed in 12 months, margins should naturally increase from then on”, emphasizes BTG.

Regarding the companies’ capex, Vivo and, mainly, TIM should be able to optimize network investments with the acquisition of Oi Móvel.

“Both received a large number of websites from Oi (TIM received 7.2 thousand and Vivo 2.7 thousand), and, like many of these websites are close to their existing tower infrastructure, they should be able to decommission a considerable portion (60% for TIM; 50% for Vivo), generating operational synergies”, explain Sequeira and Carfi.

“The others websites (2.8 thousand for TIM; 1.35 thousand for Vivo) are in locations that should increase coverage, reducing the need for future investments”, he adds.

Due to the acquisition of Oi Móvel and obligations related to the 5G auction, companies are facing large cash outflows in 2022. However, companies are well capitalized, continue to generate a lot of cash and have low leverage, highlights BTG.

“Vivo ended the first quarter of 2022 with a cash position of BRL 6.4 billion and leverage of 0.5x (with leases), while TIM ended the quarter with BRL 8.1 billion in cash and leverage. of 0.5 times (with leases)”, recall the bank’s analysts.

