“To forget”, says Gusmão after the Remorse Club’s embarrassment

The crisis is strong on the sides of Estádio Evandro Almeida after another defeat by Clube do Remo, in a night that for the coach of the blue team will be forgotten and points to internal problems of the team.

For coach Gerson Gusmão, the defeat by Atlético-CE by 3 to 1, this Sunday (10) did not have a posture worthy of the remista team, which again had flaws in the technical part and mainly, with a new poor performance of the goalkeeper Vinicius .

“A game to forget. Game that we could have produced more, but our technical part was bad and we had a misfortune when it came time to take the goal. The team felt it, it came to a draw, but we conceded goals at the end and we had a bitter result,” he says.

Gusmão admits that there were charges after the defeat and no one is subject to changes, including the blue goalkeeper after another failure. “You need to change your attitude. They lack combativeness, have more vibration and dispute the ball. Vinicius can be replaced, yes, to preserve the athlete, but we will think about and analyze this decision”, he declares.

Finally, the uncomfortable lack of victories and the shadow of relegation alert the coach, who does not lose hope of winning again and having a sequence of victories, starting on Sunday (17), against ABC-RN, in Belém.

“The team is far short of what it can deliver. You have to detect it as soon as possible. Let’s make changes and get back to winning, because we need it. Those who don’t win are left behind and I look forward to seeing if we win the next game to move up positions”, he concludes.

Remo returns to Belém this Monday (11) and plays the following Sunday against ABC-RN, in Baenão.