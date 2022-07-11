Twitter Share (TWTR34) Falls Strong After Musk Drops Purchase, But Acquisition “Soap Opera” Is Far From Over

Twitter shares opened the session this Monday (11) in fall in New York, after Elon Musk announced that he will terminate the billion-dollar deal with the social network. At 10:30 am (Brasilia time) this Monday (11), Twitter’s assets fell 6%, to R$34.60. On Friday, during the regular session, the stock closed down 5.10%. The TWTR34 BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) traded on the B3 were down 4.61%, at R$92.60 this Monday at 10:30 am.

Elon Musk notified Twitter on Friday that he would not proceed with the purchase of the company, according to a document sent to the US SEC. Musk’s offer was worth $44 billion and was suspended in May because the entrepreneur was not convinced about the platform’s transparency regarding its user base.

Musk’s communication to Twitter was made through a letter signed by the lawyer who represents the billionaire in the negotiation – the letter appeared in documentation sent to the SEC, the US stock market regulator. In the letter, the billionaire’s representation states that “Twitter has not fulfilled its contractual obligations”. According to a Twitter survey delivered to Musk, the platform had about 5% of accounts considered “spam”, which can be fake profiles or bots. Experts, however, say the number could be much higher.

According to Musk’s attorney, Mike Ringler, Twitter ignored several requests from Musk to access data from monthly active users — that is, accounts that could be monetized. In the purchase intent agreement signed by Musk, however, the billionaire agreed to waive any verification of this data during the negotiations. The fine for breach of contract between the parties is $1 billion to be paid by Musk.

The document also states that Musk did not waive the right to review Twitter balances and surveys, “despite public opinion”, and that the fact that the billionaire did not choose to do so in the first place did not mean that he could not use the data. in the future.

Since the beginning of this year, Twitter has lived a soap opera plot with the possibility of purchase. Business stalled as the parties disagreed over the company’s user base. While Twitter claims that fake accounts and bots top 5%, Musk points out that this number should be around 20%.

Musk requested an investigation to verify the numbers, saying they could reach 20% of the platform’s total accounts. The previous week, the team responsible for the investigation stated that it was not possible to verify the data provided by Twitter, which caused the company’s shares to fall throughout this Friday. On the other hand, Twitter again defended that the calculation made by the company is accurate, which extended the negotiation of the sale of the social network.

“For nearly two months, Musk has been searching for the data and information needed to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the Twitter platform.’ Information from him is critical to Twitter’s business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, to facilitate Mr. Musk for the transaction. Twitter failed or refused to provide this information. Twitter has sometimes ignored Musk’s requests, sometimes rejected them for reasons that seem unwarranted, and sometimes claimed to comply by providing Musk with incomplete or unusable information,” the document reads.

Musk’s team pointed to five breaches of contract on Twitter’s part, such as failure to present the following data: information related to Twitter’s process to audit spam and fake accounts in the mDAU (Daily Monetizable User Metric); information relating to Twitter’s process to identify and suspend spam and fake accounts; daily measures of mDAU in the last eight quarters; board materials relating to Twitter’s mDAU calculations and materials relating to Twitter’s financial condition.

Musk’s lawyers also claim that Twitter broke the deal when it fired two high-profile employees, froze hiring and laid off 30% of talent acquisition. According to them, Musk’s team should have been consulted about the decisions.

When there was an impasse regarding the user base, experts pointed out that Musk could be looking for a “discount” or even going out of business. According to Bloomberg, however, it is possible that Musk will not be able to give up the purchase. Experts heard by the vehicle point out that justifying the withdrawal from the number of robots on the platform may not be enough to break the agreement – with this, Twitter can force the billionaire to complete the acquisition.

In a tweet published after Musk’s decision, Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said the company is committed to “completing the transaction on the price and terms agreed with Mr. Musk” and “plans to take legal action to force a merger deal.” Finally, the executive said that “we are confident that we will win in the Delaware Court of Chancery”.

Inside Twitter, the atmosphere was one of pressure even before Musk’s announcement. According to the Financial Times, officials said the company’s chairman, Parag Agrawal, started visiting the office more times a week, as well as publicly demonstrating that he wanted the deal to go through.

“Parag wants to turn things around and is being more aggressive internally,” a former Twitter executive told the Financial Times. “It looks like Twitter is willing to go to war to make this deal happen.”

giant tumble

With the announcement of the letter sent to the SEC, the company’s shares fell by almost 7% in the aftermarket on Friday.

“This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its board, as the company will now fight Musk in a lengthy court battle to recover the settlement and/or breakup fee of at least $1 billion,” wrote the tweet. investors Dan Ives, analyst at consultancy WedBush Securities.

For Edney Souza, academic director of Digital House Brasil, the timing of the withdrawal is not good. “There must be a significant drop in the stock market at a time when investments in the capital market are already falling”, he says. “In the midst of the recession, Twitter is going to be completely undercapitalized.”

In addition, in terms of news, the platform may be frozen in the coming months. “And maybe that leaves Twitter even further behind other social networks”, points out the professor.

Twitter plans to sue Musk later this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bloomberg later reported, citing sources, that the company had hired merger firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to sue the billionaire. The social network plans to file a lawsuit in the coming days. Musk has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, who defended him against a defamation claim in 2019.

Twitter shares closed at $36.81 on Friday, a 32% discount from Musk’s $54.20 offer as they were hit by the broader stock market slump and skepticism. of investors about the agreement.

“We believe that Elon Musk’s intentions to terminate the merger are based more on recent market sales than Twitter’s ‘failure’ to fulfill his orders,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a note. “In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.50.”

The contract requires Musk to pay Twitter the $1 billion fine if it fails to complete the deal for reasons such as financing the acquisition not being successful or regulators blocking the deal. That fee, however, would not be applicable, however, if Musk terminates the deal on his own.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

