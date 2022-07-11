UFC: After knocking out Dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev gets “Performance of the Night” bonus | combat

Rafael Fiziev had a perfect night this Saturday. In the main event of UFC Dos Anjos x Fiziev, in Las Vegas (USA), he knocked out Rafael dos Anjos at 18 seconds of the fifth round with a high level performance and, to crown what he did inside the Octagon, he won the “Performance da Noite”, which earned him US$ 50 thousand (about R$ 262 thousand).

Rafael Fiziev defeated Rafael dos Anjos by knockout at 18s of R5 – Photo: Getty Images

In addition to Fiziev, the other performance award went to Chase Sherman. The heavyweight, who was coming off four straight losses, knocked out Jared Vanderaa in the third round and also left the event with a fuller pocket.

The “Fight of the Night” was the victory of Jamie Mullarkey against Michael Johnson by split decision. The two had a confrontation with many twists and also won the extra prize of US$ 50 thousand.

