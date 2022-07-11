UFC: Dos Anjos rules out controversy over interruption in his fight: “He won cleanly” | combat

Rafael dos Anjos made the UFC main event last Saturday, in Las Vegas, against Rafael Fiziev. The Brazilian ended up knocked out at the beginning of the fifth round, in an interruption considered hasty for some. Dos Anjos, however, preferred to exempt the referee from any controversy when asked if the stoppage was too soon.
– I think not. I have to review the fight, but I don’t think so. He won cleanly. I have to review, and I was kind of dizzy, but it was a tough fight. Rafael was a tough opponent. I trained a lot for this fight, and I really think I had my moment, but this is the game – said the Brazilian in an interview with the American “ESPN” after the fight.
Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev — Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images
Dos Anjos was keen to emphasize his opponent’s toughness, and admits he was impressed by Fiziev’s takedown defense.
– He’s a tough guy. I didn’t expect less from him. I knew the Eastern European guys, they’re always tough and I knew it was going to be a tough fight. Actually, his takedown defense impressed me a bit, but I managed to take him down in the fourth round, I hit him with a flying knee as well.
After the battle against Fiziev, the Brazilian says he doesn’t think about returning to the Octagon soon, and warned that he wants to rest with his family.
– I fought four months ago, now I fought Fiziev tonight, and I have to go home and enjoy my family a little. I was sidelined for 16 months with two knee injuries and a hernia as well. Now I’m going to go home, enjoy my family and see what the future holds.
