Understand how long immunity lasts after Covid-19 infection

With the spread of new variants such as ômicron, A.2 and BA.5, cases of reinfection became much more common. In some people, the second episode of illness occurs within a few weeks of the first infection.

When a virus invades the body, it starts using our own cells to create new copies of itself. This process triggers an alert in the body’s defense system, which initiates a counterattack to contain the spread of the virus.

T lymphocytes have the function of coordinating the immune response, identifying infected cells and destroying them. B lymphocytes are responsible for producing specific antibodies that immobilize the virus.

This process generates a kind of learning for the immune system, which will know how to act if the virus tries a new invasion. The duration of this immunity varies according to the virus and the characteristics of each one.

Diseases like measles or rubella, we usually have at most once in a lifetime, but flu and Covid we can catch several times. The coronavirus manages to enter the body and evade antibodies at a first stage, but the immune cells commanded by T lymphocytes prevent the virus from strengthening and causing more serious symptoms.

This dynamic demonstrates the importance of the vaccination schedule up to date, as the third dose of vaccine is essential to increase protection against the most serious forms of Covid.