Understand the relationship between herniated disc and neurological damage, as Safadão had – 07/10/2022

After walking away from the stage with back pain and leg numbness, singer Wesley Safadão underwent emergency surgery to remove a herniated disc on Thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s doctor, said that Safadão’s condition worsened dramatically before the procedure. “On Wednesday night, he started to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks anesthetized. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, explained the professional.

But what is the relationship between the singer’s hernia and this neurological damage? According to neurosurgeon Feres Chaddadprofessor and head of neurosurgery at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and head of neurosurgery at BP – The Beneficência Portuguesa Hospital of São Paulo, the vertebrae are composed of the following parts: body, pedicle, canal, lamina, articular processes, transverse and spinous processes. These parts are stacked on top of each other.

The bodies are separated by the disks, which are like shock absorbers that facilitate movement between them. The discs are slightly soft, with the central part more gelatinous.

“The spinal cord and nerves pass through the spinal canal, which will leave the body carrying and bringing information. In the vast majority of people, the spine is composed of 7 cervical, 12 thoracic, 5 lumbar, 1 sacral and 1 coccygeal vertebrae. , if the disc becomes diseased, it can compress the cord or the nerves that pass or leave the spinal canal leading to neurological diseases. As we age, the vertebrae and discs can undergo a process of wear and tear with growth and compression of the cord or nerves” , says the doctor.

According to the singer’s doctor in the interview, Safadão has anatomical alterations that have worsened his condition: the artist is part of the 15% of the world’s population with the transition vertebra, which is between the lumbar and sacral regions, in addition to having the vertebrate channels of the very short nerves.

Chaddad says that these anatomical changes certainly accelerated the process of herniated disc formation and increased the severity of the condition.

“Transitional vertebra, which is a variation of normality, can occur when a lumbar vertebra is behaving like sacral or vice versa. This type of vertebra changes the balance and curvature of the spine, which can facilitate and lead to faster aging. with hernia or arthrosis formation in younger patients”, says the BP doctor, who continues: “The short pedicle is also a variation of normality, this causes a smaller vertebral canal and thus small hernias can have a more important neurological manifestation” .

Disc herniation can cause pain, cause sensory changes or tingling and, depending on the size of the compression and at which level of the spine, it can lead to motor deficit or sphincter changes with urinary and fecal retention, as in the cauda equina syndrome that , according to Sampaio Junior, “the singer was about to have”.

It is so named because the nerves bunch together like a horse’s tail. In these cases, the herniated disc promotes acute compression of the nerves. These, in turn, cause changes in the perineal region, affecting urine and bowel control, or leading to loss of muscle strength. This is a surgical emergency.

When to see a doctor?

Often, the pain caused by a herniated disc is so intense that people seek immediate help. However, the experts’ suggestion is that you seek medical attention every time you notice a symptom that persists, even after periods of improvement.

Be on the lookout for warning signs such as pain accompanied by loss of strength, change in perineal sensation (area near the anus and genitals), or sphincter sensation (difficulty urinating or inability to hold urine, as well as loss of bowel control) . Such situations may indicate more serious problems and require immediate intervention.

The doctor trained to evaluate all these symptoms is the spine specialist, but sometimes the first professional to see you will be the general practitioner (also called a generalist).

How is the treatment done?

Luiz Roberto Gomes Vialle, spinal surgeon and professor at the PUC-PR School of Medicine (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná) guarantees that a herniated disc has a benign natural evolution. This means that the disease has a beginning, middle and end and leaves no sequelae.

“However, while this process unfolds, which can take several weeks, medical intervention will be useful to reduce the suffering that intense pain can cause. In 90% of cases the result is positive”, completes Vialle.

A few patients will not show improvement after these measures. As a last strategy, surgery (microdiscectomy) may be indicated, which consists of removing the hernia and presenting good results in more than 90% of the time. Despite this, it is an exception.

*With information from a report published on 5/18/2021.