understand the risks of overeating







Vitamin D: Understand the risks of consuming too much Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

A study published in The British Medical Journal reported the case of a man who had to be hospitalized after suffering an “overdose” of vitamin D. The condition is called hypervitaminosis D, characterized by excessive consumption of the substance.

According to the article, the man complained of recurrent vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, leg cramps, ringing in the ears, thirsty mouth, increased thirst, diarrhea, and marked weight loss. The condition started after he started using a set of vitamin supplements, advised by a nutritional therapist.

What is the risk of consuming high doses of vitamin D?

As everything in excess is bad, with vitamin D it couldn’t be different. “High levels of vitamin D in the blood cause high levels of calcium in the blood, which become harmful to the body and can lead to damage to some organs”, warns Albert Einstein Hospital neurologist, Dr. Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima.

According to the doctor, patients usually have:

nausea;

Vomiting and diarrhea;

loss of appetite;

Generalized weakness;

Irritability (altered mental state);

Increase in blood pressure.

The danger can extend to vital organs. According to the specialist, high calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia) can cause deposits in the kidneys, blood vessels, heart and lungs. “With the deposition of excess calcium from the kidneys, it will impair blood filtration and the patient will present with acute or chronic renal failure and kidney stones are common”, explains Dr. Wanderley.

diagnosis and treatment

The neurologist explains that the diagnosis is made based on the patient’s history, which reports the excess intake of the substance. Vitamin D in the blood is also measured.

Treatment of intoxication includes:

Stop taking the vitamin;

Perform venous hydration for good kidney filtration

Taking medications like steroids.

“Vitamin D deficiency is quite common, so many people need supplementation of this vitamin, but it is important to warn that vitamin D in high doses is harmful, so a health professional’s guidance is important”, concludes the doctor.