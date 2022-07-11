Understand why Vítor Pereira will serve two games of suspension at Corinthians | Corinthians

Vítor started the game hanging with two yellow cards. Still in the first half, after complaining to the referee, he received the third. As it took a straight red then got one more suspension.

After the two punishment matches, the Corinthians coach returns with zero yellow cards. He will miss the games against Ceará, away, and Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena. The assistant Filipe Almeida should command the team.

The game against Coritiba, on the 20th, at Corinthians’ home, should be striker Yuri Alberto’s debut with the Timão shirt. The reinforcement awaits the opening of the transfer window to open, on the 18th of this month.

Balbuena, likely Corinthians reinforcement for the sequel, could only wear Timão’s shirt from that date onwards.

After the victory over Flamengo, Corinthians de Vítor Pereira returned to touch the leader Palmeiras. Timão now has 29 points in 16 games, while the rival has 30. Atético-MG is on the heels of Timão with 28 points.

