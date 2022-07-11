US and allies discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, says German newspaper

support the 247

Sputnik – The US and its main European allies are secretly discussing diplomatic avenues to end the conflict in Ukraine, reveals the German newspaper Welt.

“Apparently, consultations are being conducted secretly between the US and the most important European allies, during which diplomatic ways to end the war are being studied,” the publication said.

The newspaper does not provide further details in this regard. However, according to the author of the article, it is not difficult to find reasons for this initiative, since most European voters are in favor of a “diplomatic solution” to the conflict.

This Friday (8), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, after the meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 group, that if Western countries want to “defeat Russia” in Ukraine, then there is nothing to talk about. they.

“If he [o Ocidente] does not want negotiations, but a victory for Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, so there is probably nothing to talk about with the West, because with these approaches they do not really allow Ukraine to move forward in the peace process,” he said.

Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s spokesman, for his part, has already declared that the Western policy of sending weapons to Ukraine does not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and only prolongs the conflict.

Russia began the special military operation on February 24 with the aim of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, after requesting help from the People’s Republics of Donetsk (RPD) and Lugansk (RPL) to combat attacks by Ukrainian troops.

