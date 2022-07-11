Use these 4 POWERFUL words to open doors and grow your career

Words have power and can help anyone gain many benefits during their lifetime. In fact, anyone who is looking to have a successful career needs to learn to communicate and relate to other people. Very simple phrases can open several doors and help a lot in different situations. Get to know some words of power today to unlock your life.

See too: Smart people always avoid these 6 habits in life

Words of power help to open doors

Many experts in human development and entrepreneurship say that the way a person communicates is fundamental to a successful career. The image that other people form about you is largely based on your words.

To be aware, a simple sentence is decisive for someone to pay attention to you or sympathize with your way of being. From there, some relationships evolve so much that they even become marriages, for example. The beginning was a sentence with few words in its composition.

“Can I ask for advice?”

A suggestion of a power phrase was given by columnist Francisco Garcia Pimentel to the magazine Pequenas Empresas, Grandes Negócios. According to him, four magic words are capable of producing enormous feats.

It is enough for the person to say the following to the other: “can I ask for advice”? The question is quite simple, but it is loaded with meanings.

Everyone loves to feel useful in the face of difficulties. If an act of yours is able to help another person, the feeling of satisfaction appears almost immediately. Asking someone for advice is made up of words of power.

Its effect is called the “Ben Franklin effect”. This theory holds that when you ask for a favor, other people’s view of you changes instantly. Also, a brief intimate relationship is pre-established after the good deed is taken.

However, always ask for some advice on something that is really useful. These words of power will help you get ahead in life.