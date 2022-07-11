“Vai Que Cola” premieres on Sunday nights at Globo with a tribute to Paulo Gustavo

The ninth season of “Vai Que Cola” premieres this Sunday (10) on TV Globo, after being broadcast by Multishow last year, with a tribute to Paulo Gustavo

Back to Méier, the ninth season of ‘Vai Que Cola’ promises to thrill the public with a tribute to actor Paulo Gustavo. Airing this Sunday (10) right after ‘Fantástico’, the episode ‘O Grande Golpe do Valdo’ marks the premiere of the program on Sunday nights on TV Globo.

The story begins with the eviction of the residents of the Leblon apartment, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, because of a coup by Valdo (Paulo Gustavo). The result? The gang ends up returning to Méier, a traditional neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, where it all started. And, as if that weren’t enough, the famous boarding house owned by Dona Jô (Catarina Abdalla) will have to be sold.

The news takes everyone by surprise. leaving the group without any resources to survive. But what they never imagined is that the coup was nothing more than a great farce. To the relief of Ferdinando (Marcus Majella), Terezinha (Cacau Protásio), Jéssica (Samantha Schmütz), Lacraia (Silvio Guindane), Alejandro (Pedroca Monteiro), Reginel (Luis Lobianco), Sanderson (Marcelo Médici), Bebeto (Maurício Manfrini) and Zélio (Paulinho Serra), the traitor ends up leaving a fortune in diamonds, enough for everyone to forget the hard times.

New characters in the new season

In addition to the characters that the public already loves, a new group is also arriving to ‘glue’ together: Carolzinha (Jeniffer Nascimento), Agnes Yolanda (Nany People) and Kevinho (Nando Rodrigues) are the new residents of the pension in this ninth season, which was originally shown on Multishow in November last year. Still in the plot of the premiere episode, Valdo leaves some recommendations for his friends in a touching farewell.

“This pension is our safe haven, friends and family are the most precious things we have. You guys are tacky, but you’re a family. Here where I ‘am’ is beautiful and you need to be together”, reads the message. Excited, the cast invites the audience to follow the tribute to Paulo: “Valdomiro, Paulo Gustavo, is part of this beautiful story. And we invite you from home, the audience and our entire team to see a little more of this beautiful and love-filled story we built together.” The actor and comedian was part of the show’s fixed cast between 2013 and 2016 and continued making guest appearances in subsequent seasons.