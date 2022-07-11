Vale (VALE3) provides clarification on the imbroglio with Cemig (CMIG4); Cade approves purchase of Modal (MODL11) by XP (XPBR31) and more

The corporate news on Monday (11) highlights the approval of the business combination between Banco Modal (MODL11) and XP by Cade, with the purchase of Modal by XP.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) announced that the shareholding control of MESA, the Special Purpose Entity (SPE) responsible for hydroelectric plants on the Madeira River, in Rondônia, was changed. After this change, MESA has a new board of directors.

The FUP reported that unions rejected Petrobras’ counter-proposal (PETR4) for a collective bargaining agreement (ACT) and approved an indefinite strike.

Vale states that it fully complies with the TTAC related to the Fundão dam failure and that the TTAC does not provide for Vale’s direct liability before the Candonga Consortium.

Check out more highlights:

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) reported on Saturday (9) that its 12 unions spread across the country rejected Petrobras’ counter-proposal (PETR4) for a collective bargaining agreement (ACT) and approved an indefinite strike. An official communiqué will be sent this Monday (11), to the management of Petrobras and to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

The FUP reported that the date of a strike has yet to be defined by the federation and that the process is conditioned to the progress of a privatization process of the company by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Regarding the article (Cemig accuses Vale of defaulting R$781 million in the electricity sector) published by Valor Econômico, Vale said that it fully complies with the Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TTAC) related to the Fundão dam failure and that the TTAC does not provide for Vale’s direct responsibility before the Candonga Consortium, Aliança Geração or Cemig (CMIG4) for impacts suffered by the stoppage of the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE) after the Fundão dam collapse.

Thursday’s article in Valor informs that Cemig accuses Vale of failing to pay R$ 781 million as compensation for the damage caused to the plant, as it had committed in September of last year.

Cemig and Vale are partners in Aliança Geração. This in turn forms, together with Vale, the Candonga Consortium, the plant’s controller.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) reported that the shareholding control of Madeira Energia (MESA), a Special Purpose Company (SPE) responsible for hydroelectric plants on the Madeira River, in Rondônia, was changed.

According to the company, its subsidiary Furnas signed the termination of the Madeira Energia Shareholders’ Agreement. With the signature of the aforementioned document, Furnas, which holds 72.36% of MESA’s capital stock, becomes its controlling shareholder.

As a result, MESA’s shareholders elected a new board of directors.

The new collegiate is composed of 11 members, seven of whom are members and their respective substitutes appointed by Furnas. Two members were appointed by minority shareholders and another two are independent and do not have alternates.

In a statement, the company clarified that the change stems from the increase in Furnas’ shareholding, which rose from 43.05% to 72.36%, due to the payment of shares in the total amount of R$1.582 billion.

The board also approved the election of Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta as president and Solange Mendes Geraldo Ragazi David, independent director, as vice-president of the collegiate.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

Banco Modal (MODL11) reported that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the business combination with XP, without restrictions.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette on Friday. If there is no review, it becomes final within 15 days.

“Banco Modal and XP are convinced that the Brazilian market has enormous potential for disruption and growth, and that this business combination will enable the acceleration of this process of disruption that has been taking place and the achievement of long-term goals,” said Modal. in note.

The operation was announced to the market in January and the definitive documents for the deal were signed in May.

For the total conclusion of the combination, some processes are still lacking, such as the definitive approval by the Central Bank (BC) and by its Department of Competition and Financial Market Structure (DECEM).

GetNet shareholders approved in an extraordinary meeting on Friday, 8th, the delisting of the card machine company. According to the company, 96.21% of the company’s voting capital voted in favor of the operation.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

