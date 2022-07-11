Vanusa’s Daughter Thanks For Donations After Revealing She Was Starving

posted on 07/10/2022 14:53



(credit: Instagram Aretha Marcos/ reproduction)

After making a post asking for donations on social media, Aretha Marcos, Vanusa’s daughter, thanked the support she received from fans and followers. On Friday (8), she posted a request for help on Instagram, telling her that she was not eating.

This Saturday, the 9th, the singer revealed that she was thrilled with the help she received. In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

“I am deeply moved. More than 200 people deposited small amounts. People who are also struggling to survive. People who have little helped me out of the choke”, she began.

“None of the people involved deposited it. I believe in the Brazilian people. I have been living in seclusion and totally without relationship for years to dedicate myself to the studies of science in the name of survival, because I love the greatest of creations, man”, he said.

“Gratitude, I love you, I will pray eternally for each person who has deposited. Blessed are those who lift up those who are fallen. All my love”, he concluded.