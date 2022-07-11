Veteran TV actor known through Globo dies at 82

Veteran actor of cinemas and TV became famous in Brazil through Globo

Died on July 6th, the actor James Caan, known worldwide for acting in several successful films. Here in Brazil, the veteran became famous thanks to the movie “The Godfather”, shown several times on TV Globo. The sad loss was disclosed through the actor’s official profile, but the reason was not revealed and became a mystery to fans.

“It is with great sadness that we report Jimmy’s passing on the night of July 6th. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and sincere condolences, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” In recent months, no information involving any illness with the actor was released and in February, during an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, he showed willingness to act in new projects.

“It’s more about the love of a family than it is about being a criminal,” declared the actor of Coppola’s next film. In addition to classics, James Caan has appeared on television in “Las Vegas”, “JL Ranch”, “Back to the Game”, and “A Glimpse of Hell”.

In his personal life, the actor was married four times and leaves five children: Alexander James Caan, Scott Caan, James Arthur Caan, Tara A. Caan and Jacob Nicholas Caan.