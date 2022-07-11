Video: fire hits buildings in the 25 de Março region in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Reproduction/Twitter – 07.11.2022 Fire in the 25 de Março region, Historic Center of São Paulo

A major fire hits commercial buildings in the most popular shopping center in São Paulo, the 25 de Março region. The fire started around 9 pm this Sunday, at Rua Barão de Duprat, number 95. Two firefighters were injured with second-degree burns, according to “Hora Um”, and were taken to a hospital in the region.

21:04 Fire in a commercial building, Rua Barão de Duprat, 95 – Sé, 6 vehicles committed, a lot of fire in the place, waiting for more information. March 25th Region #sp

According to information from the Fire Department, initially there were 13 vehicles and 40 men fighting the flames, but that number has now risen to 30 vehicles and 85 men. There are no reports of casualties so far. Images of the fire are already circulating on social media.

The center of São Paulo has already witnessed several dramatic fires, such as the tragedies of the Joelma Building in 1974; or the Andraus Building, two years earlier (check historical photos). More recently, last year, a fire broke out in the Cinemateca Brasileira shed, destroying historical collections.

