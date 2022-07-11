Video shows moment an anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ

Rio de Janeiro – Images taken by employees who were inside the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense, show the moment when anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, rapes the pregnant woman who was in the delivery room.

Nurses and nursing technicians from the public health unit would have been suspicious of the behavior and the amount of sedative that the doctor gave to pregnant women in two other surgeries, performed on Sunday (10/7). In the third operation, he was caught.

See the video:

In the images, it is possible to observe that Giovanni is positioned on the other side of a cloth, which covers the victim from the shoulders up. The doctor places the penis in the victim’s mouth and commits the rape.

At all times, the anesthesiologist looks around to make sure that no one in the room saw him commit the crime.

The act lasts about 10 minutes. In the end, Giovanni wipes the woman’s face to cover up the rape.

He was arrested in flagrante delicto for rape of vulnerable in the morning of this Monday (11/7), by the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti. In the act of arrest, she showed surprise and remained silent. The penalty for the crime is 8 to 15 years in prison.

