Video shows moment when Bolsonarista shooter kills guard at PT-themed party

The video of a security camera shows the moment in which Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), invaded a birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) and shot and killed the municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50 years old. Arruda was also armed and, in the exchange of fire, wounded the aggressor. See the video:

Marcelo Arruda was affiliated with the PT and was a candidate for vice mayor in Foz do Iguaçu in the 2020 elections. According to the police report registered with the Civil Police, the shooter is Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a federal prison guard and supporter of President Bolsonaro. . During the day, the Civil Police even stated that Guaranho would have died on Sunday morning, but in a note published in the late afternoon, they went back and highlighted that he is still hospitalized “in serious condition”.

In the video, Arruda appears falling to the ground after being shot in the leg. Andre Alliana, a friend of the victim and a party participant, told Estadão Column that the municipal guard had drawn his gun to prevent the Bolsonarista from invading, who then fired that first shot in the leg.

In the sequence, the security camera shows that the shooter enters the scene to execute a second shot. A woman tries to stop him, but is pushed aside and flees the exchange of fire when Guaranho also falls to the ground, still shooting, and Arruda shoots back. “The guy then got on top of Marcelo and took another shot to execute Marcelo. But Marcelo managed to turn around and shot the guy five times,” says Alliana.

The video also shows that, after falling with the shots of the municipal guard, the bolsonarista still receives kicks from people who were at the party.

Fifteen minutes before breaking into the party, which had Workers Party (PT)-themed decorations and photos of the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaGuaranho had passed by car in front of the celebration and threatened guests. “I’m going back and I’m going to kill you all,” the gunman would have said, according to Alliana’s account.

“We were at the party, which was PT-themed. Around 11 pm, a guy who wasn’t invited, who no one knows, showed up and started screaming inside the car: ‘it’s Bolsonaro, you bastards! It’s the myth!’” says the victim’s friend.

At that time, the shooter was with a woman and a child in the car and soon left the scene, after uttering threats. Subsequently, Marcelo would have looked for the weapon he uses to work, saying that it would serve to defend himself, if the Bolsonarista returned. “If it weren’t for that, he (Guaranho) there was a massacre there in the middle of the party”, says Alliana.