Video shows the moment an anesthesiologist rapes a pregnant woman during childbirth; strong images | Rio de Janeiro

Nurses and technicians at the Vilar dos Teles Women’s Hospital, in São João de Meriti, recorded the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean at dawn on Monday (11) at the unit, in Baixada Fluminense. The video served as evidence for Giovanni’s red-handed arrest. the images are strong (look above).
The employees had been suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s behavior and found it strange, for example, the amount of sedative applied to pregnant women.
Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested and booked in the act, in the early hours of Monday (11), for rape. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls the penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.
The violence lasts 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.
Staff working with doctor arrested for rape suspected the crime due to excessive sedatives, police say
Room changed for the flagrant
The nurses and technicians responsible for the act told that, on Sunday (10), the doctor had already participated in two other surgeries in rooms where hidden recording was unfeasible.
In the third operation of the day, they managed, at the last minute, to change the roomhide the phone and confirm the act.
The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.
Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo