VIDEOS: Bolsonaro supporter argues with PT treasurer before murdering him and then returns to the scene shooting | West and Southwest

Images from an external security camera recorded the moment in which a supporter of President Bolsonaro argues with PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, before shooting him to death.

The 50-year-old victim was a municipal guard and was killed at his own birthday party, on Saturday (9), in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

The images from the camera outside the hall where Marcelo’s party took place show that, after arguing with the victim and leaving the scene, federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho returned shooting. Watch in the video above.

The treasurer’s wife tried to stop the shooting, but failed.

Guaranho identifies himself on social media as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Deputy Iane Cardoso, who is investigating the case, said that she is investigating whether the motives for the crime involved political conflict between the two.

1 of 3 Video shows Bolsonaro supporter arguing with PT treasurer before murdering him and returning to the scene shooting — Photo: Reproduction Video shows Bolsonaro supporter arguing with PT treasurer before murdering him and returning to the scene shooting — Photo: Reproduction

The videos show the moment when the criminal police officer arrived by car and stopped at the door of the party. He made a maneuver and turned the car. Marcelo and his wife left and there was an argument.

After a few seconds, Jorge left. He returned to the scene minutes later in the same car, got out of the vehicle and shot outside.

The shooter then entered the ballroom, where he fired more shots at Marcelo.

Another camera, installed inside the hall where the birthday party took place, recorded the moment when the PT treasurer was shot.

When he was hit by Guaranho, Marcelo Arruda, who was armed, retaliated. In the camera images, Marcelo appears falling to the floor of the hall.

The shooter then made other shots, as shown in the video. Then, a woman – who, according to the police, would be Marcelo’s wife – tried to stop the shooter from continuing and pushed him.

Until the last update of this report, there was no precise information about the health status of Guaranho, who was shot by the PT treasurer. The Civil Police even reported that he had died, but later went back and stated that he is hospitalized at the Municipal Hospital of Foz do Iguaçu.

2 of 3 Camera records the moment when a gunman invaded a party and killed a municipal guard who was treasurer of the PT, in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Reproduction Camera records moment when gunman invaded party and killed municipal guard who was PT treasurer, in Foz do Iguaçu – Photo: Reproduction

The Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, lamented the death and said that the Civil Police will investigate the motivations for the crime. “From what we realized it was political intolerance,” said the secretary.

The City Hall of Foz do Iguaçu said, in a note, that Marcelo Arruda was from the first group of the Municipal Guard and had been in the corporation for 28 years. The guard was also director of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguaçu (Sismufi).

“We would like to thank Marcelo Arruda for all his dedication and commitment to the Municipality, which in these 28 years of civil service he has bravely defended, both acting in the security and defense of municipal servers. We wish Marcelo’s family, friends and colleagues strength in this moment of pain”, said Mayor Chico Brasileiro.

The birthday party celebrated Marcelo Arruda’s 50th birthday and had as its theme the Workers’ Party and former President Lula. The celebration was held at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Vila A.

3 of 3 Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive

The incident report informs that Guaranho arrived at the scene by car and that a woman and a baby were also in the vehicle.

According to the document, he got out of the car, armed, shouting: “Here is Bolsonaro!”. According to the bulletin, the criminal police officer was not known to anyone at the party and was not invited.

The document mentions that the policeman left the place, but returned about twenty minutes later, alone and armed. The incident report cites that Guaranho shot twice at the municipal guard, who retaliated and shot the criminal police officer.

The PT in Paraná regretted the death of the treasurer and said that it provides assistance to the victim’s family and that it will follow up on all investigations.

“An attack against life, an attack against freedom of expression, an attack against democracy”, said the PT-PR.

The Workers’ Party also manifested itself and, in a statement, acknowledged this Sunday the performance of Marcelo Arruda. In 2020, the municipal guard was a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguaçu by the acronym.

“We demand from the public security authorities effective measures to prevent and combat political violence, and we alert the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court to firmly restrain any and all situations that feed a climate of violent dispute outside the frameworks of democracy and Civility. Initiatives in this sense were duly pointed out by the PT on several occasions, together with the National Congress, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary”, said the party.