Visual effects artists are refusing to work with Marvel

It’s not new that fans complain about the visual effects in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, recently the complaints have gotten bigger. Whether in Yelena Belova’s scene in Black Widow, the background of an important scene from Thor: Love and Thundernot to mention the entire trailer for She-Hulkit’s notable that the quality is going down, and now, several artists who work creating visual effects are complaining and saying what it’s like to work for Marvel.

The stories started in a visual effects group on Reddit, or/VFX, in a thread titled “frankly, i’m tired of working on marvel series”. There, several artists shared stories about Marvel Studios’ lead times and demands, including some saying they refused to work with the studio, as well as pointing out that it has the “worst visual effects management out there”.

In discussion responses – where the user Independent-Ad419 talked about his frustration with working for the studio, criticizing how the methodology of Marvel is one of the worst in the industry and about how they always decide change and add things a lot upon deadline – several other visual effects artists spoke about their experiences with Marvel Studios.

Most of the allegations against Marvel are about how the company doesn’t have a fixed idea of ​​what it’s going to do with its projects, so the visual effects are in Constant changewith most making it clear that even though it’s the biggest cinematic universe in cinema, it is not worth working under the imposed conditions.

Some of the top responses said: “On Thor, they asked for a full little sequel 2 or 3 weeks before the deadline,” said samvfx2015. Already Mickeym00m00 repeated something said by several other artists: he asked not to work on Marvel projects: “I asked not to work on Marvel movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, they are becoming our biggest customer. They expect a huge variety of options so they can change their minds three times or more.”

However, not everyone can “run away” from the customer. Because Marvel Studios hires third-party Visual Effects companies to work on the films, employees may not always be able to choose not to work on certain projects. “I’ve been at Marvel for almost three years now. welcome to the seventh circle of hell”, said another user, with another agreeing and saying that working for the company has become a “black hole of sleep deprivation and bad diet”.

The user Raistlinuk also talked about his experience, “It took me almost six months to recover from the WandaVision crunch. Not worth it. Not when there are better managed projects that are as good as they are out there.” O “crunch”, what he refers to is an increasingly common practice where game and visual effects developers are subjected to a toxic culture of extreme work to meet deadlines and work overtime without pay.

How Marvel will deal with the criticism we still don’t know, but it’s not today that it’s clear that the studio is not doing a good management and supervision of its visual effects, but mainly, it’s not offering good working conditions for the technicians who work for the studio creating most of their visuals.

