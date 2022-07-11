Visual Effects Artists Say Marvel Pays Too Little, Asks Crazy Deadlines

This Saturday, July 9th, the website the gamer published an article in which it said that Special Effects artists were turning down contracts with entertainment giants, mainly naming Marvel Studios, for having the “worst management of special effects”.

Such claims were made on a Visual Effects subreddit and several artists gave their negative experiences with the company. After such repercussions, an artist used his twitter to say the following:

‘Working with the Marvel series made me give up on the visual effects industry. They’re horrible customers and I’ve seen a lot of colleagues get sick after working too hard while Marvel kept pulling on the reins. So, as many have mentioned, this has been the case since the beginning of the MCU. It hasn’t started recently and it’s not because of Chapek’

Inside the story, we also have some crazy deadlines they had to meet:

‘For Thor, they asked for a full mini-sequel in 2 or 3 weeks ahead of schedule’

They also complain about the values:

“Artists who work for Marvel shows don’t get paid the equivalent of what they work for”

It does not stop there:

“It took me over six months to recover from the crisis I had for WandaVision. Not worth it. Not when there are better executed projects that look so good out there.”

Those who couldn’t help but work with Marvel confirm that it hasn’t improved in recent years:

“I’ve been working for Marvel for almost three years straight. Welcome to the seventh level of hell.”

Another user shares that his time at Marvel was a “black hole of sleep deprivation and bad eating“.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititiand is on display in Brazil.