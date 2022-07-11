Vitão planned his own m0rt3 because of the cancellation: “It hurts”

Vitão planned his own m0rt3 because of the cancellation: “Absurd wave of hate”

vitão opened her heart about mental health and the cancellation when she took up the relationship with Luisa Sonza in an interview with Who this last Friday.

Sincere, Vitão assumed that he even planned his death in some impulsive moments in the midst of the wave of hatred he received for free from the public. At the time, part of the public accused the artist of being the pivot of the blonde’s separation from Whindersson Nunes, which was denied by the comedian himself.

“I went through very complicated moments, of discrediting 100%, of wanting to cease to exist. I’ve had moments of being in the car and thinking, ‘Fuck this. I’m going to accelerate and hit the wall’. And at the same time, putting a tab of a new song I was doing and thinking, ‘No. Nothing to see’. Music is my thread. Without music, I don’t exist“, described the famous.

Vitão also points out that the help of families and friends was essential during the troubled period.“A pandemic moment, no show, and along with a relationship that was one of the most talked about and criticized stops of the year. When I experienced a wave of absurd hatred in my life, from all sides, I thought: ‘I don’t know how to do it anymore. Everything I try to do, release, sing, everyone just talks bad. What happened?'”, he vented.

“DID NOT WANT THE END”, SONZA REVEALED

It is also worth mentioning that the wave of attacks also ended up causing the end of Vitão’s relationship with Luísa Sonza, which was confided by the singer herself. “I didn’t want the endbut I understand that it is difficult for any relationship to maintain itself amid the pressure and attack that we have been experiencing in recent times. All this hurts me in a way you can’t even imaginebut I want his good even if it has to be far from me”, she said.