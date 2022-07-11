Vítor Pereira makes Itaquerão a differential for Corinthians again – 07/11/2022

With the 1-0 victory over Flamengo this Sunday (10), Corinthians once again showed its strength in Itaquera under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. Now, in 16 games with the Portuguese coach at his stadium, in 2022, Corinthians has 10 wins, 6 draws, no defeats, 26 goals scored and only 4 goals conceded. In the 2022 season, Corinthians has already accumulated 19 games without defeat as home team (13 wins, 6 draws, 32 goals scored and only 5 goals conceded).

The great moment experienced by the club in Itaquera, makes Corinthians the best home team of the Brasileirão 2022 with 75% of success (5 wins and 3 draws) and, so far, the only unbeaten at home in the competition. In those 8 games, there were 10 goals scored and only 2 goals conceded.

In Itaquera, with a full house and an average of 37,904 fans per game in the Brasileirão, Corinthians has a series of 20 matches without defeat for the competition, including the 2021 games. in the 14th round of 2021. The sequence is the 2nd longest for Corinthians at home in the era of consecutive points, since 2003, behind only the team from 2015 and 2016, which went 29 matches without losing.

Vítor Pereira, with 75% of success, is the 3rd coach with the best performance in Itaquera, since 2014, close to Mano Menezes (75.9%), who played 2 more games in 2014. Tite, with 83% in 53 games, remains in the lead with 41 wins, 9 draws and only 3 losses.

Use (%) of Corinthians coaches in Itaquera (2014-2022):

83% – Tite (53 games)

75.9% – Mano Menezes (18 games)

75% – Vitor Pereira (16 games)

66.7% – Fábio Carille (84 games)

66.7% – Cristóvão Borges (7 games)

66.7% – Oswaldo de Oliveira (4 games)

63.3% – Tiago Nunes (10 games)

61.9% – Osmar Loss (4 games)

58.3% – Dyego Coelho (4 games)

55.6% – Jair Ventura (9 games)

54.5% – Sylvinho (20 games)

54.5% – Vágner Mancini (22 games)

The arrival of the Portuguese coach also made Corinthians show strength again in Itaquera. In 2022, the team’s home advantage is 73% of the points played, the highest since 2016. In the last 19 matches, the team has not lost and conceded only 5 goals. In the last 6 games, it has not been leaked.

Use of Corinthians in Itaquera (2014-2022):

75.9% – 2014 (18 games)

80% – 2015 (35 games)

78.4% – 2016 (34 games)

69.6% – 2017 (34 games)

64.4% – 2018 (35 games)

61.4% – 2019 (38 games)

55.1% – 2020 (23 games)

59.6% – 2021 (38 games)

73% – 2022 (21 games)

