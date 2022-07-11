Vitor Roque: Justice determines values ​​that Cruzeiro and Amrica must receive

photo: disclosure Vitor Roque played 13 games for Furaco and scored three goals The Labor Court determined that Cruzeiro should receive R$ 10.8 million and Amrica, R$ 8.4 million, for the termination of contract of striker Vitor Roque, who signed with Athletico-PR. The decision is in the first instance and can be appealed.

The economic rights of the attacker were divided as follows: Raposa had 45%, Coelho had 35% and Vitor Roque, 20%. The player will receive R$ 4.8 million.

In total, Furaco will pay BRL 24 million to count on the promising 17-year-old forward, who caught the world’s attention by standing out in the cruise at the beginning of this season. The amount corresponds to the indemnity clause based on the athlete’s salary of R$ 12 thousand multiplied by 2 thousand.

The judge did not accept Cruzeiro’s argument that the total amount of the fine should be calculated according to salary readjustments received by Vitor Roque and, therefore, higher than the R$24 million paid by the Atletico-PR.