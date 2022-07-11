Vitória beats São José away from home and sees G-8 closer

Vitória visited São José-RS, this Sunday, and won 2-1. The match was valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão Série C.

With the victory away from home, Leão is in 13th place in the standings, now with 18 points. The eighth place is São José, who remains with 20 points.

The next match of Leão will be against Paysandu, vice-leader of the championship, next Sunday, at 16h. The duel will take place in Barradão.

THE GAME

Playing at the Francisco Novelletto Neto Stadium, in Porto Alegre, Leão started the match in an offensive way and made the opposing goalkeeper work with two great defenses in the 12th minute.

Already at 19, Rafinha received a pass at the entrance of the penalty area and kicked in the exit of the archer Fábio to open the score in gaucho soil.

Despite having opened the scoring, Vitória ended up giving the field to the opponent to play in the following minutes, which resulted in a tie for São José in the 34th minute. After a free kick to the second post, defender Jadson managed to push to the back of the net.

On the return to the second half, the scenario was reversed with the home team taking danger in the opening minutes. Dalton made two important saves to avoid the opponent’s goal.

But it was Leão who was efficient to take control of the score again. Tréllez appeared free in front of goalkeeper Fábio, who tried to stifle the play, but the Colombian striker managed to cover it up and score the second red-black goal.

Winning the game, the team led by João Burse returned to adopt a more conservative stance, trying to keep possession on their feet and not take risks in the defensive field. On the other hand, he tried to counterattack when there was space.

In the final stretch, Leão managed to hold the pressure attempt of the Gaucho team and won the victory by 2 to 1.