Voepass disposes of another ATR 72 plane and sends it out of the country

Last Friday (8), the ATR 72-600 with registration PR-PDL (msn 1069) took off from Ribeirão Preto towards Saint Malo, France, returning to the lessor as the German magazine Slyliner indicates. Through flight monitoring platforms, it was possible to verify that the turboprop made stops in Natal, Sal Island and Lanzarote (Canary Islands), on its way to Europe.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas has flown this aircraft since October 2019. At the São Paulo airline, it had the baptismal name “Bem-te-vi”, following the company’s tradition of naming aircraft after birds.

In the coming weeks, other movements are expected in the Voepass fleet. Recently, the company had returned another aircraft and received three of the same model.

The route was captured by Radarbox





Those who arrived are:

– Registration ATR 72-600 PR-PDW (pictured above, msn 748), a 15-year-old aircraft that started its life in Ireland and flown by several European companies before being leased by Voepass.

– Registration ATR 72-600 PR-PDY (msn 760), almost 15 years old and with a similar history to the equipment above. This aircraft is in Natal, as well as the PDW and should then go on to Belo Horizonte and Ribeirão Preto.

– Registration ATR72-600 PR-PDX (msn 1077), younger than the previous ones, with just completed 9 years, this turboprop started flying in India, then went to Antigua and Barbuda, before being leased by Voepass. This plane is currently on its way to Brazil, according to the Radarbox schedule. The aircraft took off from Nassau (Bahamas) and passed through Bridgetown (Barbados) and Georgetown (Guyana), and will continue on to Natal, before departing for Belo Horizonte and, finally, Ribeirão Preto.

the ones that are leaving

In addition to the PR-PDL, reported in this publication, there are two other aircraft indicated in this fleet departure condition:

– ATR 72-600, registration PR-PDN (msn 1109), left Brazil in early June. It is a nine-year-old aircraft, which arrived at Voepass in October 2019, thus remaining less than three years old.

– According to sources (to be confirmed), another one that should go is the ATR 72-600 with registration PR-PDO (msn 1297), which is only six years old and has not flown since February 2022. Like the PDN, it also arrived in 2019 for Voepass. This aircraft is still stationed in Ribeirão Preto.



