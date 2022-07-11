Vtor Pereira has to serve two suspension games in the Brazilian Championship; understand

Corinthians will not be able to count on coach Vítor Pereira on the bench in the next two games of the Brazilian Championship. The Corinthians commander will need to serve two suspension matches.

The clearest reason is the expulsion this Sunday, against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, in the 35th minute of the first half. In the summary of the match, the referee detailed the reason for the red card.

“After being warned with a yellow card, the same (Vítor Pereira) said the following words in my direction and with offensive gestures: “F*ck it, go take it in the **'”, he wrote.

Moments before the expulsion, as explained above, the coach received a yellow card for “disapproving with words or gestures the decisions of the referee”. This warning was the third time the coach received a yellow card, so the suspension of one of the games will be for a third card.

Before receiving a yellow card against Flamengo, Vítor Pereira was also warned against Fortaleza and Internacional, for the fourth and sixth round, respectively. Both cards were received for the same reason as the third.

Vítor Pereira should only return to the bench on Sunday, July 24th. On this date, Corinthians visits Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 6 pm.

Thus, next Saturday, against Ceará, away from home, at 9 pm, Timão should be commanded by the assistant Filipe Almeida. The fact should be repeated next Wednesday, July 20th, when Corinthians receives Coritiba, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

