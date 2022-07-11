Vtor Pereira reveals possible injury to Piton and explains choice of tactical system

Corinthians beat Flamengo this Sunday afternoon, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. At the end of the match, coach Vítor Pereira explained his choices in the team and also revealed a possible new injury in the squad.

The alvinegra team started the match distributed on the field in a defensive system with five athletes. After that, however, Timão returned to play with a defensive line of four and only at the end of the game returned to the initial formation. According to the coach, the choices were made based on the absences the team had to deal with. In addition, the variation throughout the match was also the result of an early departure by Piton, who may have been injured.

“The defensive system is from a period of great difficulties that we are going through. So fix it, we already had several injured, in Argentina we lost Mantuan, João Victor left, today we lost Piton, who left with a suspected fracture of the toe, let’s see, I hope not. It is in the sense of giving an answer in a very large sequence of games, with a very high degree of difficulty, in the sense of controlling the game, because from there we control the game“, began the coach at a press conference.

“We were winning 1-0, we controlled the game. I would like to have options at that moment to continue to press high, to continue to play on the whole field, but it is not possible. When it is not possible, we must also have strategies prepared in order to defend ourselves well.controlling the game and winning three points, that’s what happened”, he added shortly afterwards.

Lucas Piton was substituted at halftime, which guaranteed him just 45 minutes on the pitch. The real situation of the side, however, will only be known by Fiel next Wednesday, as the club chose not to update the medical boards daily. A new position from Timão on the athlete should only be given moments before the ball rolls against Santos, at 21:30, for the Copa do Brasil.

