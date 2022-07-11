Wanessa Camargo’s ex shows the children’s new room in her mansion

Marcus Buaiz, ​​Wanessa Camargo’s ex-husband, showed the children’s room in his luxurious mansion

The singer’s ex-husband Vanessa Camargodaughter Zezé di Camargo, showed some more details of his new mansion. The entrepreneur Marcus Buaiz and the artist recently announced the end of their marriage. They were together for almost 17 years, 15 of which were already married.

The split was announced through social media in May, taking fans by surprise. “After much thought, we have peacefully decided to end our marital relationship. Alongside our amazing children that we love unconditionally, we will continue to be a family, with the same values ​​and principles that have brought us together until now”, they published at the time.

Together they were the parents of two children. The eldest son, named after his father, José Marcus, is 10 years old. While the youngest João Francisco turned eight years old. to celebrate, Vanessa Camargo had a great family party. The birthday boy’s uncles and cousins ​​celebrated with him another year of life. His father did not appear in the photos released from the celebration.

“He came into the world to light up our lives, teaching us about overcoming and love. Where he arrives, he conquers everyone with his brightness, his hug and smile… My Beloved Son, may God bless and enlighten you always. I wish you all the best in your life: health and joy. I love you very much”, declared the businessman to his youngest son.

Since the divorce, José and João spend some days with their father and others with their mother. The businessman acquired a new and luxurious property to live in. The mansion cost the expressive figures of 12 million reais and is located in a closed condominium in Alphaville, in a prime location in Barueri, in São Paulo. The house has a swimming pool, lots of green area and five suites.

From the rooms of the property, the boys will gain a very special space. Dad has already started making the boys’ new rooms. The businessman showed a preview of how the work is turning out. “You guys are awesome!” wrote Marcus, ex-boyfriend. Vanessa Camargopraising the responsible company.

