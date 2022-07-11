Want to make physical exercise pleasurable? See 4 tips of what not to do – 07/11/2022

Those who do not practice physical exercises, most of the time, know very well how it can affect health. He understands that most chronic diseases (such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer) are linked to the lack of an exercise routine and he knows that, by not exercising, he may be reducing the years of life he always has.

But something much more happens to people who are unable to include regular physical activity in their routine: lack of motivation. For them, the “if you want it, you can do it” speech is useless. They do, yes. But they just can’t.

According to Dayane Giacomazzi, personal trainer partner of Gympass, a corporate wellness platform, the environment plays a fundamental role in making exercise something pleasurable and… common.

“We are motivated and get things done, and our brain is responsible for 30% of that. The other 70% depend not only on our motivation, but also on the environment in which we are inserted. Adjusting this thinking, it becomes more It’s easy to make physical activity part of our lifestyle. Moving the body should be seen as a physiological necessity, like showering and brushing teeth”.

Livia Gomes Viana Meireles, sports psychologist and assistant professor of the physical education course at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará), emphasizes that an important point is to understand the life story of each one.

“Some people are introduced to regular physical exercise from an early age, others are not. Unfortunately, we have little incentive at school to practice physical exercise, since physical education is not given the same importance for school physical education as other subjects. physical activity increases blood circulation in the brain and contributes directly to learning. Neuroscientists have already proven that our learning is influenced by adequate sleep, an exercised body and good nutrition”, he says.

According to Meireles, human behavior is maintained by direct consequences (pleasure in exercising) or by rules. This is where the importance of culture comes in, of the community in which the individual is inserted.

“If our culture really encouraged the practice of exercise, even without a strong history in childhood, we could stay active, because they would teach us the rule ‘sport is health, it’s good for the body’, ‘it’s important to exercise at least three times a week,’ and we would be able to exercise because of those rules,” he says.

what to avoid

As you have seen, the reason for not being able to maintain the regular practice of physical activities is very individual. However, an important point for this maintenance is to make the exercise pleasurable. To get started—and enjoy—exercising, here are four things to avoid:

1) Doing an activity you don’t like or feel obligated to do

Nobody wants to keep doing something they hate, right? It’s worth trying a little bit of everything until you find your favorite exercise. “You need to find an activity with which you have some affinity and you need to make it fit into your routine. If you have to let go of a lot, it is very difficult to practice this activity, in the medium, long term you will end up not do it, disturbing his habit”, says personal trainer Paulo Fernandes Gomes Junior, specialist inardio Burn erunning çlass.

A great way, Walid nabil ourabisports doctor SBMEE (Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sport Medicine), is to take experimental classes in various types of sport. “If you like water, try a pool. For nature, go to outdoor park environments. If you like the beach, think of something that involves sand and sea”.

2) Not respecting the progression of the activity

It is natural to be euphoric and engaged by starting an activity, but the adaptations of the cardiovascular and muscular system have a different temporality and must be respected. Overdoing it because you’re excited can lead to an injury and, consequently, to a quit. Always look for a physical education professional for guidance.

3) Set short-term goals and expectations that are unattainable

This usually happens because people mirror the goals of others, seen on the internet or someone they identify with. Although the “self-efficacy” is one of the main determinants of physical activity, not systematically meeting the expectations created causes the individual to give up or regress in behavior.

4) Not doing a detailed analysis of your routine

It is necessary to create a feasible action plan and this starts by identifying what would be easy, medium and difficult to change in your routine, aiming at maintenance.

Planning an activity step-by-step from start to finish, Gomes says, makes sure you don’t fail during your workout. “Planning is knowing what you can do at each moment, without having to fail or skip training. This process of ‘failures’ during training is also very disruptive, because it ends up creating a new habit: not doing it. And that will interfere directly on your results”.

How to create the habit?

Currently, 47% of the Brazilian population is sedentary, that is, they spend most of the day without any movement. Brazil still occupies the bitter penultimate position in the ranking of countries that practice less physical activity, second only to Japan.

According to Rafael Tassitano, associate professor at UFRPE (Federal Rural University of Pernambuco) and member of SBAFS (Brazilian Society of Physical Activity and Health), it is possible to separate the day into three different moments: actions that involve physical activity (light, moderate or vigorous) , sedentary activities (sitting, watching TV, on the computer) and when we are sleeping.

“The question is how within our routine can we allocate time to accumulate physical activity. Although being engaged in physical activity is an individual action, there are interpersonal, environmental and social factors that constitute important barriers”, he says.

The initial step, he explains, is to analyze the routine, identifying the fixed tasks (which happen daily or with a high frequency) that must be performed and the context (at home, at work, at leisure) in which they are performed.

“Then, identify which actions are possible to partially or completely reduce this barrier and how we can leverage the facilitators (for example, establish a support network, even if it is virtual). A classification of the degree of difficulty of this barrier can help in the planning and execution of the action. Afterwards, it is necessary to verify, within the time and context, which activity is more feasible”.

For personal trainer Paulo Fernandes Gomes Junior, the tip is to do small activities of five to 10 minutes daily. “They’ll make you manage to acquire this new habit and make it not too tiring. You can fit it in at any time of your day. The big secret for this is continuity. Always do it, not too much.”