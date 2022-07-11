Week starts with risks of storms and strong winds; see the forecast

South

Due to the passage of a new cold front, there are conditions for rain showers and temporal In all the Rio Grande do Sul, this Monday (11). The information is from weather.

In addition, rain showers with thunderstorms go to areas of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

On Tuesday (12), the weather will be firm again in Rio Grande do Sul, with a chance of rain in some regions. temperatures drop.

Southeast

Monday (11) will be sunny in Southeast Region of Brazil.

On Tuesday (12), the arrival of a cold front causes an increase in cloudiness and rain, even if isolated, between Baixada Santista and the south of the state of Sao Pauloas well as in the Presidente Prudente region.

Midwest

On Monday (11), it rains only in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul. In other states, dry air and heat predominate.

On Tuesday (12), the rain spreads to other regions of Mato Grosso do Sul. Showers with thunderstorms are also expected in northwest Mato Grosso.

In the other areas of MT, DF and GOsteady weather prevails.

North East

The rains are still concentrated on the east and north coast of the Region at the beginning of this week.

inside the Bahia, Piauí and Maranhaofirm weather, with sun and heat this monday and tuesday.

North

It doesn’t rain in Tocantins and most of Rondônia. In the other states, showers with thunderstorms and heat.

On Tuesday, the scenario does not change and the weather forecast is the same as on Monday.