What are the opportunities in infrastructure funds? Tulio Machado, from XP Asset, explains

Infrastructure funds have proven to be an attractive asset class for those seeking long-term income tax-free returns. The subject was the subject of the last episode of the Outliers podcast, which hosted Túlio Machado, partner and responsible for the infrastructure funds area at XP Asset.

Machado arrived in the financial market through mergers and acquisitions and through the universe of private equity, working with an American manager. He got to know the infrastructure segment in 2012, through his tenure at the private equity.

With more than ten years of experience in the segment, the manager highlights the plurality of the infrastructure theme, which covers several sectors, such as electricity, transport, telecommunications, education, health, among others.

Machado says that, in terms of infrastructure, it is necessary to assess the regulatory frameworks and the stability of each sector. From the risk point of view, his view is that the electricity sector is reasonably stable, especially the transmission niche, with predictable revenue and cash generation.

The manager lists demand risk as a point of attention. In the transport sector, for example, highways, airports and ports may present instability of use, depending on the size and growth of the region in which they are located.

“If the region’s economy grows more and has more cargo movements, it will be better for the transport segment”, says Machado.

The manager cites the period of the pandemic as a high risk for the transport sector, precisely because of the drop in movement, especially at airports, which affected the predictability of revenue.

Regarding the alternatives for investing in infrastructure, Machado explains the differences between the FIP-IE and the FI-Infra, which have different models and regulations. FIP-IE are investment funds in infrastructure participation, both in debt and in equity interests (equity). The latter are the most common.

FI-Infra, on the other hand, are incentivized infrastructure funds for fixed income and credit, a modality that has grown significantly in recent years, when 555 investment funds (common credit investment funds) began to be listed on the Stock Exchange.

As a way of encouraging investors to invest resources in infrastructure, which requires a high allocation of capital, Machado says that the Income Tax exemption brings great attractiveness to investments in these funds.

Available on the Stock Exchange, the manager says that investors who invest in FIP-IE and FI-Infra are exempt from income tax on income distribution (dividends and earnings) and on capital gains (obtained with the appreciation of shares on the Stock Exchange) .

The manager also draws a parallel with real estate funds, a relatively more mature segment in relation to infrastructure. In terms of magnitude, however, there are considerable similarities, such as the focus on income, according to Machado.

“The FI-Infra are for the paper FIIs, as well as the FIP-IE are for the brick funds”, he compared.

Regarding the differences between infrastructure funds and real estate funds, Túlio says that the IR exemption for capital gains only exists in infrastructure funds. In addition, the distribution of dividends, which usually occurs monthly in FIIs, may have the same recurrence in FI-Infra, but not in FIP-IE. In this case, it is usually quarterly, semi-annual and, in some cases, annual.

