‘What do I have to do with it?’, says Bolsonaro about the murder of PT by Bolsonarista militant in PR | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro commented this Monday (11) on the murder of the PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu, Marcelo Arruda, by criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, a supporter of Bolsonarism. “What do I have to do with it?” said the president.

Bolsonaro was questioned by journalists about the case at the entrance to the Planalto Palace. The president complained about who, according to him, seeks to associate him with the Guaranho act.

“When Adélio stabbed me, nobody said he was affiliated with the PSOL,” Bolsonaro said, referring to Adélio Bispo, who stabbed the president during the 2018 campaign. this episode [de Foz do Iguaçu]?” he asked.

PT militant is shot dead at birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR)

Marcelo Arruda was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday (10), in celebration of his 50th birthday. The event was held in the hall of an association in Foz do Iguaçu. The decor was inspired by the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s opponent in the elections.

Justice decrees preventive detention of Bolsonaro supporter who shot and killed PT treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu

What is known about the murder of a PT member killed by a Bolsonaro supporter in Paraná

The incident report cites that, before shooting Marcelo Arruda, Jorge Guaranho went around the place and shouted slogans such as: “This is Bolsonaro”. After he fired, Arruda fired back. Guaranho was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

1 of 1 Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive Marcelo Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Personal archive

Bolsonaro admitted that there is a polarization in the country and stressed that he is against violence.

“I’m against any act of violence. I’ve already suffered this in my skin. We hope it doesn’t happen, obviously. The issue is polarized. Now, the history of violence is not on my side. It’s on the other side.” argued the president.

He insisted that he cannot be blamed for episodes of hatred in the country.