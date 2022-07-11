What if markets showed old prices like gas stations? – 07/10/2022

Among the measures that the government has taken in recent days to help boost the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the most bizarre was the decree that forces gas stations to show the prices they charged on June 22. There is no benefit to the population built into this decision. The clear objective is solely electoral: Bolsonaro insists that Brazilians remember that the reduction of ICMS has brought down the price of fuel and intends to bring to himself the laurels of change.

Nothing is genuine in this formulation.

The limitation of ICMS was decided by Congress and who will pay the bill will be state governments and city halls, which will lose resources earmarked for education and health. Furthermore, unless the president forces Petrobras to artificially insure fuel increases, this decline is episodic.

But since the precedent has been set, the column suggests another decree, similar to the posts. How about putting information boards in markets and supermarkets, so that the consumer is also aware of the evolution of food prices?

Thus, the customer will know that the milk carton, which in some establishments is being bought for almost R$ 10, has since January increased by 28.5%.

You will find that the price of meat has risen twice as much as inflation in the last two years.

You will see that the carioca beans became 29.61% more expensive in one year and the chicken in pieces soared 22.14% in the same period.

For the rise in food, Bolsonaro seems to have no proposal other than asking supermarket owners not to raise the price.

Failed. It was this factor that pushed the June inflation, accumulating 11.89% in the last 12 months.

It is precisely inflation that should erode a good part of the benefits that the government will grant through the R$ 41 billion PEC, one of the biggest gambiarras in the history of the Legislature.

Because of this negative result, the government would never force supermarkets to post boards comparing food prices.

Even without the accessory, those who pay the bill know very well who to blame for the high price that sucks up much of their salary.

Therefore, instead of worrying about hanging signs at points of sale three months before the election, the president should have dedicated himself to implementing an economic policy in recent years to effectively lower the cost of living. Even if it was for mere electoral interest.

As this has not been done, even some Bolsonaro allies fear that improvised measures such as the signs and the so-called PEC dos Auxílios have come too late.