what is known about the death of PT by bolsonarista

Municipal guard Marcelo Arruda was shot dead on Saturday night (9), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), while celebrating his 50th birthday with the PT theme, using party flags and colors, in addition to a photo of his ex. -president and pre-candidate for the presidency Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The shots were fired by prison guard Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who is hospitalized — authorities differ on his state of health. According to the incident report, when he invaded the party, Guaranho shouted “this is Bolsonaro”.

Where was the crime committed?

The anniversary brought together about forty guests at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu. Guests report that, at first, they believed that Guaranho was a guest at the party.

André Alliana, friend of the birthday boy, told the UOL that the party was going on normally when Guaranho arrived around 11 pm, in a white car, with his wife in the back seat, holding a baby.

“We thought he was a guest, since there were also Bolsonaristas in the place. Marcelo was in the kitchen and we went to call him to receive this man. That’s when we saw that it was no joke”.

then he [Guaranho] he went around in his car, cursed whoever was there and said he was going back to ‘finish’ everyone. Marcelo had a glass of beer in his hand and ended up throwing it at him to expel him from the place.

Andrew Allianafriend of Marcelo Arruda

Afraid, Arruda went to her car and came back with a pistol, says Alliana. Fifteen minutes later, Guaranho returned alone to the scene.

How did it happen?

Security camera video from outside the party venue, taken by UOLshows the arrival of the car from Guaranho. He gets out of the vehicle and grabs the gun. Arruda’s wife tries dissuade you, showing the Civil Police functional card. The shooter disobeys the police officer and fires two shots – it is possible to see the gunshots – in the direction of the party room.

Security camera images from inside the hall, also obtained by UOL, show Arruda standing up, walking with difficulty through the hall, limping. Seconds later, he falls to the floor and takes cover behind a table.

Then, the prison guard appears running inside the party room, gun in hand, and aims towards the birthday boy, who was trying to protect himself.

So, Arruda’s wife tries to stop Guaranho from shooting again. He loses balance and falls to the ground, but manages to shoot. In the video, it is possible to see a light signal coming out of the gun towards Arruda.

The Bolsonarista gets up and runs away, still armed. Arruda, already wounded, shoots at Guaranho, who is hit and falls to the ground.

An unidentified man appears and kicks the bolsonarista in the face, who stops moving. Other people also appear in the hall.

Marcelo Arruda was rescued, but died in hospital. He leaves a wife and four children, including a baby. Affiliated with the PT, he was a candidate for vice-mayor of Foz do Iguaçu for the party in 2020.

11.Jul.2022 – Federal deputy and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, attends the wake of Marcelo Arruda, murdered by Bolsonarista Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) Image: Christian Rizzi/Fotoarena/Estadão Content

Who is Jorge Guaranho?

Guaranho’s Facebook profile is full of publications in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and of agendas defended by the federal government, such as the armament of the population. In recent years, he has written about “cleansing” Brazil from the PT.

Let’s all go together in this fight to cleanse Brazil from the PT, cleanse the country of these corrupt people who only seek to perpetuate power at the expense of the good of the majority.

Guaranho’s publication in the October 2018 election campaign

Guaranho He has been in the federal public service since 2010, according to information he published on social media. He supported Bolsonaro’s election in 2018 and uses social media to attack the PT and former president Lula.

Jorge Guaranho, Bolsonarista who killed Marcelo Arruda during his birthday party Image: Guaranho

On Twitter, Guaranho defines himself as conservative and Christian, and wrote “armas = defense” in the description of his profile. The policeman has already defended the weapons in open publications. With Bolsonaro in power, Rocha Guaranho was ironic in defending weapons, the flag of the President of the Republic.

“They’re criticizing those who want a gun about the price and what the poor can’t buy. Do they know how much an iPhone costs.” He also fed theories of fraud in the electronic ballot box — for Guaranho, the fact that Bolsonaro did not win the presidential race with Fernando Haddad (PT) in the first round was proof of that.

It is possible to see images of the bolsonarista making gun signals with his hands and photos in support of President Bolsonaro on social media. Before the current president assumed power, the author of the shots against Arruda said that “Brazil is violent and needs to change”.

He preached that Bolsonaro’s election would resolve the scenario of violence. Also in 2018, the prison guard criticized an alleged aggression suffered by a voter of the then PSL candidate for the presidency, reporting that a student punched a teacher who was simply wearing Bolsonaro’s shirt.

According to the Civil Police, Guaranho is hospitalized in serious condition.

Who was Marcelo Arruda?

Municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda was married to civil police investigator Pâmela Suellen Silva, 38, and had four children. A member of the PT for 30 years, Arruda graduated in biology from UniAmérica Centro Universitário, in Foz do Iguaçu, where he graduated in 2003.

Municipal guard of the city for 28 years, he was part of the first class of the corporation. A friend and classmate of Arruda in the municipal guard, Marcelo Iared Henriques described him, during an interview with GloboNews, as a “stalwart person” and “an exemplary family father”, who “did not measure efforts in union struggles, in favor of the class and of the other categories of the municipal government”.

In fact, Arruda’s relationship with politics and union struggles was old. He was executive director of Sismufi (Union of Municipal Servants of Foz do Iguaçu), in addition to being a member of the PT.

In 2020, Arruda was a candidate for vice-mayor of Foz do Iguaçu, on the slate headed by Luiz Henrique Dias da Silva, also from the PT. The duo only obtained 2,884 valid votes, or the equivalent of 2.2% of the total. At the time, Arruda declared in court that he owned only one asset: a Toyota Corolla worth R$25,000.