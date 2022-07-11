“WhatsApp do Banco do Brasil”

O Bank of Brazil (BB) informed that it now offers one more facility to its customers: from now on, it is possible to request changes to credit card limits using WhatsApp.

Previously, transactions of this nature could only be carried out through the financial institution’s website, although some adjustments to the account holders’ main card could, for some time, be made through the WhatsApp messaging application.

In order to view the card limit, the account holder must send a message to (61) 4004-0001 requesting an appointment. From this moment on, the bank’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) system will provide some alternatives, just select the option “additional queries” and indicate the card you want to check. O botor, better saying, the robot that manages the service in question, informs the total limit of the card and the amount available for the customer to use.

so that the card limit be changed, you need to send a request via message asking for the adjustment in the card limit, select “additional” and indicate the card you want to make the modification. Finally, just enter the new desired value.

Services that can be done through the app include:

Request for duplicate cards;

Dispute purchases;

Sending invoices by PDF file;

Turn NFC on or off, which we call contactless payments.

The novelty offered by the financial institution made the number of transactions available via WhatsApp from Banco do Brasil rise to a total of 21 per customer.