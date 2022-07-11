Who is Giovanni Quintella, an anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping a pregnant woman during childbirth; he worked in at least 10 hospitals | Rio de Janeiro

the prisoner has 32 years old. He graduated in 2017 from Centro Universitário de Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, and completed his specialization in anesthesia in early April.

Vain, he posted photos with the units’ clothing and even published a “You’ll still hear from me, wait”. In another post, Giovanni claimed to do what he likes: “I’m here to reap the rewards”.

But the doctor’s strange behavior caught the attention of the women on the team at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles. They began to wonder at the amount of sedative the anesthesiologist applied and the way he moved behind the sheet that separated the team.

The doctor showed surprise when he received a warrant of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba and when he learned that he had been recorded abusing the patient. Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (cremerj) opened this Monday (11) a process to expel Giovanni.

Clovis Bersot Munhozpresident of Cremerj, said that “the scenes are absurd”.

The Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Secretary of State for Health, to which the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, is subordinate, repudiated in a note the conduct of the anesthesiologist.

“We inform you that an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures, in addition to notification to Cremerj. The Hospital da Mulher team is providing full support to the victim and her family,” they said.

“This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”, they amended.

Employees were suspicious and acted

Nurses and technicians at the Women’s Hospital recorded Giovanni abusing his patient in the early hours of Monday. The video served as evidence for the arrest in flagrante delicto. the images are strong (look above).

The employees had been suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s behavior and found it strange, for example, the amount of sedative applied to pregnant women.

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls the penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence lasts 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

Room changed for the flagrant

The nurses and technicians responsible for the act told that, on Sunday (10), the doctor had already participated in two other surgeries in rooms where hidden recording was unfeasible.

In the third operation of the day, they managed, at the last minute, to change the roomhide the phone and confirm the act.