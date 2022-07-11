Why doesn’t the Euro stop falling? check out

The euro’s fall is mainly due to fears of a recession, particularly the risk of a gas supply freeze.

On the morning of last Wednesday (6), the euro fell to 1.02 dollar, but a year ago, it was quoted at around 1.18 dollar. In this way, experts see the possibility of the two currencies reaching parity soon, a fact that occurred 20 years ago. The European currency reached its lowest value on July 5, 2001, when it traded at USD 0.8380.

The euro’s fall is mainly due to fears of a recession. Mainly to the risk of a gas supply freeze, which worries financial markets, as it would paralyze the economy in Germany and Europe. “The situation is still good, but it is fragile,” Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency specialist at Commerzbank, told Deutschlandfunk radio.

exports on the rise

A weak currency can bring advantages as it contributes to exporting companies. Thus, national products are cheaper abroad, which stimulates sales. However, purchasing power is also exported abroad. In this way, German and European products become cheaper.

Inflation

High import prices, especially energy, are intensifying inflation. Which is not good for the European Central Bank (ECB). Whereas the agency wants to balance inflation with planned increases in interest rates.

However, the ECB should not do this immediately, as it risks crippling the economy. “He could first try to intervene verbally,” analyzes Marten. However, this is more likely to attract speculators, who could further contribute to the fall in the euro exchange rate in a few days.

Recession

The euro being so weak against the dollar is related to the valuation of the US currency. The US Central Bank is taking initiatives against inflation and has already started raising interest rates.

Thus, the stock market has its eyes on Europe. For if the American economy collapses, recession will hit Europe too.

Undervaluation

If the ECB does raise interest rates in July, it could help the euro exchange rate again.

In this way, the euro could return to USD 1.10, or even higher. Currently, according to former Allianz chief economist Michael Heise, the dollar’s purchasing power is overvalued anyway.

