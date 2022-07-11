why the least equipped version is the most worth it

When winning turbo engine flex and renewed look in February, the renegade retired version STDwhich gave up several standard items to cost less, with an eye on fleets and rental companies.

Thus, the Sport version, currently in the range of R$ 130 thousand, assumed the role of gateway to the compact SUV.

Even being the simplest Renegade, this configuration has an extensive list of standard items and the best: it has the same engine and beautiful full-LED headlights of the more expensive variants.

In addition, it does not skimp on security items and brings good connectivity.

We drove for about ten days with the cheapest Renegade and we show you what it offers and how it goes.

We also explain that it is worth saving the money you would spend on more complete versions and using it for insurance and even to buy fuel.

Entry version is well equipped and brings almost all the items that matter

Interior design and finish Negative points Internal space

A cheaper version, the Jeep Renegade Sport far outperforms other compact SUVs in the same price range in terms of performance. In addition, it brings the vast majority of items that interest consumers in a compact SUV, such as a multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, reverse camera, electronic parking brake and six airbags. In addition to being much more powerful, the new Renegade is also more beautiful. Its weak point remains the interior space, both for passengers in the rear seat and for luggage in the trunk.

INTERNAL SPACE AND EQUIPMENT

Image: Disclosure

If the starting price of the Renegade was higher, the Jeep also started to bring more standard items.

From the simplest version, the model leaves the factory with almost everything that matters.

It is true that the multimedia center is only seven inches, but the screen has good resolution and its operation is fast and intuitive. In addition, it has cell phone mirroring via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay without the need for wires – although the standard induction charging of smartphones is lacking in other versions.

It also has beautiful 17-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlights, LED taillights, cruise control, speed limiter, roof rack, pocketknife key with remote control and a competent sound system with six speakers. .

All four side windows are electric and have one-touch operation, while the dark fabric seats are comfortable and beautiful.

Still in relation to the equipment, the Sport version has simple air conditioning, while in the others the item is automatic and has two independent temperature settings.

It is also the only configuration to bring an analog instrument panel, the same as the previous one – the others now have a seven-inch digital ‘cluster’.

I didn’t miss these items as much as the rear parking sensors, although the car makes up for the absence with a reverse camera – whose image is of good quality, even at night.

The illuminated trunk from the simplest configuration is another detail that reinforces the feeling of quality expected in a premium vehicle.

Speaking of the luggage compartment, it is small and leaves something to be desired: although Jeep reports that the capacity has risen from 320 liters in the 2021 line to 385 liters in the 2022, only the measurement method has changed.

With 2.57 m of wheelbase, the Renegade is not the best option in its category when it comes to space for the occupants of the rear seat – people over 1.80 m have difficulty fitting their legs there.

PERFORMANCE AND CONSUMPTION

Image: Disclosure

Anyone who has driven the Renegade with the old 1.8 flex engine knows that performance was the Achilles heel of the best selling SUV.

By replacing the 139 hp naturally aspirated engine with the new 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm 1.3-litre turbo flex at just 1,750 rpm, the model gained another personality and became a benchmark in terms of performance.

The vigor in the accelerations and in the resumptions is guaranteed and there is power and torque to spare: just step on the accelerator and the Renegade wastes breath.

It is never too much to remember that this same engine equips larger and much heavier vehicles, such as the Jeep Compass and Commander, in addition to the Fiat Toro.

The difference in performance compared to other compact SUVs is such that I will not be surprised if in the future Jeep launches at least one configuration of the Renegade with the same 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm 1.0 turbo flex engine as the Fiat Pulse.

As for the six-speed automatic transmission, it has smooth shifts and exploits the abundant torque available, although in some (rare) situations it takes a while to shift into the higher gear, even when you release the pressure on the accelerator pedal.

If the leap in performance was huge, consumption did not improve in the same proportion: with ethanol in the tank, I had an average consumption of just over 6 km/l in the city and around 10 km/l on the highway.

With this fuel, Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology) reports averages of 7.7 km/l on urban roads and 9.1 km/l on highways.

With gasoline, the numbers rise to, respectively, 11 km/l and 12.8 km/l in the institute’s measurement.

Regarding drivability, the Renegade turbo flex has an adjustment that prioritizes comfort, which is greater in the Sport version, which features 17-inch alloy wheels and higher profile tires as standard.

It is worth noting that the Jeep is one of the few compact SUVs to feature independent rear suspension, which enhances comfort and stability.

DESIGN

Image: Disclosure

Since its launch in 2015, the Jeep Renegade has received two restylings, which represented an evolution, but did not change the essence of the original design.

However, the most recent visual update of the compact SUV was the most profound and quite competently fulfilled the mission of updating a successful product.

At the front, the new full-LED headlamps, standard since the simplest version, kept the rounded shape, but gained sophistication by incorporating LED blinkers, which light up on the same ring where the daytime running lights are.

The front grille has become smaller and its seven vertical openings, Jeep’s trademark, are aligned with seven small cutouts at the junction with the bumper. It was good.

The light alloy wheels, which have always been featured in the Renegade range, got a new design and were even more beautiful in the 2022 line – including the 17-inch units of the Sport version.

The new look of the taillights, which feature a minimalist and stylized ‘X’, helps identify the restyle of the compact SUV.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the model are the large mirrors, reminiscent of pickup trucks, and the straighter windshield closer to the driver, a reference to the first Jeep that fills the Renegade with personality.

The black door handles and mirrors, unique to the Sport configuration, are another detail that helps make the look more robust.

On the inside, little has changed in the SUV and this is good news: the good interior finish continues, bringing the upper part of the dashboard and the inner lining of the front doors with a rubberized surface.

No other compact SUV in the same price range as the Jeep and so.

SAFETY

Image: Disclosure

In this regard, Renegade does well from the simplest version.

All compact SUV configurations come standard with four-wheel disc brakes; traction and stability controls with hill start assistant; tire pressure monitoring; arrow repeater in the mirrors; and reverse camera.

The sport utility also aligns with rivals by bringing, since the most basic summer, six airbags: the mandatory front, two more side and another two curtain.

As if these equipment were not enough, the Sport version goes further and also has driving assistants.

Through a camera installed at the height of the interior mirror and facing forward, the SUV has collision alert with automatic emergency braking.

The same camera makes it possible to add the lane keeping assistant, which not only alerts the driver, but also corrects the steering wheel.

To top it off, the car also features a fatigue detector.

MARKETPLACE

Image: Disclosure

It is true that the Renegade Sport has just become more expensive, reaching R$ 130 thousand, but this is not exclusive to the Jeep SUV.

Even though it gets more expensive, in this price range today you can’t find a sports utility vehicle with the same performance – Renault Duster and Captur, also equipped with a 1.3 turbo flex engine, have similar performance, but their CVT gearbox is less exciting, and they are already approaching or exceed R$ 140 thousand.

Within the Renegade range, the entry-level configuration is the one that offers the best value for money, bringing a good part of the most desired technology, safety and comfort items in a modern compact SUV.

Its only option is the BRL 5,379 package, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels and leather seats, but it doesn’t make the final price that interesting anymore.

Despite the Renegade Sport being the most affordable, without giving up a generous list of standard items, it’s not the best-selling version.

This station is of the Longitude configuration, which starts at R$145,490 and has an identical engine and transmission.

For an extra BRL 15,500, you can add paddles to shift gears on the steering wheel; 18-inch alloy wheels; seven-inch digital instrument panel; leather seats; fog lights; 8.4-inch multimedia; wireless cell phone recharge; rear parking sensors; and two-zone automatic air conditioning.

I’d rather save that money and take the Renegade Sport, which already has (almost) everything that really matters.

